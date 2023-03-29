North Texas was more than an hour into the opening day of a new era in program history and Eric Morris hadn’t slowed down.
Not one bit.
UNT’s newly minted head coach walked out on the field at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility for his team’s first official workout before the scheduled 9 a.m. start time on a crisp Tuesday morning last week clad in black pants and a black vest over a long sleeve white shirt. His play sheet was folded up neatly to start.
Morris had been up for nearly four hours and was on this second cup of coffee, one he made at home and another he poured out of the pot at the office, not that he needed the jolt from caffeine.
“Any time you do something for the first time, it’s exciting,” Morris said. “The night before you can’t sleep and worry about the little things.
“Do all the different people who are pieces of the puzzle know what to do on the first day of practice?”
On this day, they did, which isn’t the foregone conclusion it sounds like it should be, not with a new batch of assistant coaches installing new systems for a host of players they’d never worked with before under the direction of a coach who wasn’t hired until Dec. 13.
The Mean Green played in bowl games in six of former coach Seth Littrell’s seven seasons but never broke through to win one.
School officials felt like the program had fallen into a rut, which is the reason UNT is in early stages of a new era in program history.
Morris walked on to the field for his first official practice intent on taking the Mean Green to heights they haven’t seen in years.
The way that first day came together was a positive sign for a team that hasn’t won a conference title since 2004.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” linebacker Larry Nixon III said after pulling off his helmet for the final time that day. “We’re getting around the new coaches and are seeing how they coach. It’s been a lot of fun.
“We’re energized by the change.”
If the first workout of the spring is any indication, Morris won’t lack for energy in his debut season at UNT. The former Texas Tech wide receiver left his job as the offensive coordinator at Washington State to fulfill his dream of being a Football Bowl Subdivision coach in Texas.
Morris’ wife, Maggie, used to ask him which of the jobs he wanted in Texas. There are 12 of them, after all.
“I told her I didn’t care,” Morris said. “I just wanted to get here. The feeling and the buy-in from the state of Texas with football is different.”
Texas is a football state and UNT a school where football dominates the scene in athletics year-round. Morris is aware of the challenges and opportunities that reality presents and looked ready to tackle them in the first workout of spring.
Some head coaches oversee practice and delegate. Morris made it clear he will take a different approach. Midway through the morning, he lined up and sprinted down the turf before hauling in a perfectly thrown pass that dropped in over his shoulder.
Hear about day one of spring ball from the man himself‼️🎙️#GMG 🟢🦅 | @__CoachMorris pic.twitter.com/81EDSY9k8L— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) March 22, 2023
“The energy coach brings by being out there is great,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “You don’t see a lot of head coaches engage with the players like that. He’s really competitive and will go out there and run a fade.
“That’s the type of energy we need. When I see him running routes, it gets me going.”
Morris, 37, isn’t too far removed from his days as a wide receiver at Texas Tech, where he learned from legendary coach Mike Leach.
Passing on all he learned as a player is part of the job Morris enjoys. He caught 184 passes for 1,965 yards and 19 touchdowns at Texas Tech and has plenty to share.
He stood in UNT’s secondary and gave pointers to his receivers in addition to running that one route.
“I’m still young now,” Morris said. “At some point, I won’t be able to get out there and run routes.”
That time seemed like a long way off during UNT’s first practice and a critical time for the Mean Green. UNT will have just 15 practices before they head into their offseason program following its spring game.
Morris, who spent four seasons as the head coach at Incarnate Word, has been down the road of taking over a program before. That experience is part of the reason UNT turned the team over to him.
“It was similar to my first day at Incarnate Word, but our execution was better,” Morris said. “There were a lot of things I didn’t know as a first-time head coach. I learned from those mistakes. Everything ran smoother today.”
Only time will tell what that means for UNT as it prepares for its debut season under Morris. The Mean Green still have months to go before they open at home against Cal on Sept. 2.
Morris and his players made it clear that they believe they still have a long way to go to improve on a 7-7 season that ended in disappointment. UNT fell to UTSA in the C-USA title game.
Littrell was fired in the hours after that loss. Boise State edged the Mean Green in the Frisco Bowl under interim coach Phil Bennett a few days later.
UNT took another step in the rebuilding process when it hit the field for spring practice for the first time under Morris. The Mean Green’s players could sense a change as it arrived at the next step in a new era.
“There’s a new energy,” Burns said. “The new start has energized me.”
Judging from the way the first day of spring practice unfolded, Burns isn’t the only member of the Mean Green who felt that way.
