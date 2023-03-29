UNT 1st day main

North Texas coach Eric Morris speaks to his team at the end of the opening day of spring practice last week at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas was more than an hour into the opening day of a new era in program history and Eric Morris hadn’t slowed down.

Larry Nixon mug

Larry Nixon III
Roderic Burns mug

Roderic Burns

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags