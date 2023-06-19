Smith thanked his girlfriend, family, coaches and teammates before unveiling his destination.
“I’m taking my talents to the University of North Texas,” Smith wrote.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior emerged as a top prospect during his junior season in 2022, despite suffering a torn meniscus in his knee in Ingleside’s season opener.
Smith rebounded to catch 50 passes for 1,056 yards and 21 touchdowns, a performance that earned him scholarship offers from a host of teams, including Boston College, Nebraska, Washington and Louisiana-Monroe.
Baylor was also recruiting Smith but had yet to offer him a scholarship.
None of those opportunities were as appealing as the chance to stay in Texas and play for the Mean Green, especially not after Smith saw what the program has to offer over the weekend.
Smith was among a host of recruits and current players who were on hand for an event at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
“The event made an impression on me,” Smith said on Sunday night following his trip to UNT. “The environment was great, and the coaches are trustworthy. The players all said they love the place.”
Smith visited with running back Oscar Adaway III and quarterback Chandler Rogers, one of the top players in UNT’s last recruiting class.
The experience was one that had Smith leaning toward committing to UNT when he left campus.
The Mean Green’s staff projects Smith as a safety on the college level.
“I’m kind of set on North Texas,” Smith said. “I visited once before, and it was nothing but good vibes. I haven’t committed yet, but I’m thinking about doing it later this week or next week.”
Smith didn’t need long to make up his mind. He committed Monday night and became the second player who attended Saturday’s event to decide to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Humble Kingwood tight end Tyler Harrington committed to UNT on Monday morning.
The Mean Green now have eight players in their 2024 recruiting class.
