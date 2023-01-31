North Texas is counting down the hours now until national signing day.
The first Wednesday in February comes as early as possible this year, which didn’t do UNT any favors as it looks to wrap up the first signing class of coach Eric Morris’ tenure.
The February signing date has lessened in importance in recent years since the midterm signing period was added for high school players.
There are plenty of programs across the country that all but wrapped up their classes in December.
UNT more or less started from scratch when Morris arrived and has quickly put together an impressive haul that will become official Wednesday.
UNT was set to hold a press conference to announce its class but has pushed it back to a time to be determined next week due to inclement weather.
The Mean Green landed one of the most highly rated recruits in program history Monday, when Galena Park North Shore safety/linebacker Jayven Anderson committed to UNT.
The Mean Green are still after a host of top high school players who could improve the look of their class.
Here are the key storylines for UNT heading into signing day.
Does UNT land Taylor Starling?
Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling has had one of the more interesting recruiting journeys of this cycle among UNT prospects.
Starling committed to Colorado last summer before Deion Sanders took over as Buffaloes coach. The senior was among a host of players who wound up back on the market after Sanders reshaped Colorado’s class.
Starling then committed to Texas State in December. A host of other programs continued to recruit Starling, including UNT and UTSA.
Starling released a top three of UNT, Texas State and UTSA on his Instagram account late in his recruiting process. UNT has looked more and more like it has the inside track to land Starling over the last few days, especially since South Oak Cliff released a video listing him as a UNT commit.
Starling is a rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and would be among the most highly regarded players in UNT’s class. The site also lists him at No. 86 in its composite rankings of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 class and No. 845 overall nationally.
The Dallas Morning News ranks Starling at No. 86 in its rankings of the top players in the area. He is expected to announce his decision on national signing day.
Are there any other surprises in store?
UNT’s coaches made a lot of headway in putting their class together late in the process and still have scholarships available to add players.
There’s a chance UNT could come up with a surprise addition on national signing day.
One of the players other than Starling who could be a possibility is South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith.
Smith was committed to UNT before backing out when the Mean Green’s coaching staff changed. Arizona State and Texas State have offered Smith during his recruiting process.
UNT will have the opportunity to bring him back into the fold on signing day, when there is a chance the Mean Green could also add another player or two at the last minute.
There is also always the chance that UNT could lose a player late.
That possibility seems unlikely due to the fact that UNT landed all of its recruits late in the process.
There hasn’t been a whole lot of time for any of UNT’s recent commits to reconsider.
Where does UNT lands in the recruiting rankings?
Coaches always say they love their recruiting classes and don’t care about how others, including the recruiting websites, view the collection of players they signed.
The rankings of classes are never perfect, but they do offer a general idea of how schools fared compared to their key rivals.
Of the recruiting websites, 247Sports’ rankings are most often cited. The site has yet to rank six of UNT’s recruits and still has to add multiple high school players who have committed to UNT to its list. Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner is also missing.
The Mean Green sit at No. 126 in 247Sports’ overall rankings, which include transfers and high school recruits, pending those additions.
SMU and Tulane are sitting at Nos. 41 and 75, respectively, and lead the contingent of 14 programs in the American Athletic Conference’s new lineup.
Those rankings are in no way a guarantee of how UNT will fare in the league, but it will be interesting to see where the Mean Green are rated when all of their players are added and ranked. Adding Starling alone would likely push the Mean Green into the top 100.
