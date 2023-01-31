Taylor Starling for signing day

Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling is expected to announce his college destination on Wednesday. North Texas is among three finalists, along with UTSA and Texas State.

 Emil Lippe/The Dallas Morning News

North Texas is counting down the hours now until national signing day.

The first Wednesday in February comes as early as possible this year, which didn’t do UNT any favors as it looks to wrap up the first signing class of coach Eric Morris’ tenure.

