North Texas linebaker Kevin Wood lines up during the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech last week. Wood came back from an ankle injury that kept him out of five games to post one of his best games with 11 tackles against the Bulldogs. The San Antonio native will have a homecoming of sorts when UNT faces UTSA at the Alamodome on Saturday.
Time seemed to drag on over the last few weeks for North Texas linebacker Kevin Wood.
The San Antonio native started UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP but finished with just three tackles. Due to an ankle injury that kept him out for five weeks, that was all the action he had for nearly the entire first half of his junior season, He sat through UNT’s near-miss at Memphis, as well as tough losses to SMU and UNLV.
All that time away made the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech last week even more rewarding. Wood didn’t just return to the starting lineup, he thrived in a 47-27 win, a performance that has him on course to be at his best for UNT’s game at UTSA on Saturday in San Antonio.
The showdown of teams that are tied atop the Conference USA standings at 3-0 will establish the favorite for the league title as teams prepare for the stretch run of the season.
Returning after a long absence would be enough to motivate any player.
Wood will have even more to think about in a homecoming of sorts, complete with a reunion.
The former Converse Judson standout is a San Antonio native and friends with several UTSA players. UTSA linebacker Rashad Wisdom was one of Wood’s Judson teammates.
“I know a lot of those guys,” Wood said. “I played against some of them or with them. Rashad was one of my best friends in high school. I played against Frank Harris and Brenden Brady and all those guys. I love them, but Saturday it’s not love. We’ve got to get the win.”
Do that and UNT will be in position to win its first conference title since Darrell Dickey led the Mean Green to four straight Sun Belt titles, a run that ended in 2004.
The Mean Green (4-3) have won back-to-back games and seem to be finding their stride as they look to break that conference title drought.
Wood’s return certainly helped matters. He finished just two tackles off his career high when he posted 11 against Louisiana Tech.
“That was big for me personally,” Wood said. “In your first game back from injury, you’re not sure how you’re going to play. I didn’t know if I’d favor the ankle. It felt good to go out there and play the way I wanted to play.”
UNT’s coaches and players were confident Wood would make an impact when he rejoined the lineup. He has started 12 times in his career, played in 35 games and racked up 120 tackles in four seasons.
Wood was a member of the C-USA All-Freshman Team in 2019 and has been making plays for UNT ever since.
“Kevin has speed and power, but as much as anything what makes him effective is how smart he is,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He understands football and what we are trying to get accomplished.
“Pre-snap, it’s about alignment, assignment and technique, but having a pretty good idea of how a team is trying to attack you can slow the game down. That’s where he excels.”
Not being able to help UNT during some tough times earlier in the season was hard on Wood. The Mean Green gave up more than 40 points per game in losses to SMU, UNLV and Memphis.
“It was definitely tough,” Wood said. “You always want to be out there with the guys.”
Wood tried to find other ways to help the Mean Green.
“I do what I can for the team,” Wood said. “I might not have the same role week to week, but as long as I can encourage the guys and help them play to the best of their ability, that is all I’m worried about.”
That approach has earned Wood the respect of his teammates and his coaches.
“Kevin has been here a long time and is very well respected for the way he works and the energy he puts into the team,” Littrell said. “He’s selfless and truly sacrifices for teammates. Those are the types of guys we’re looking for.”
That energy helped Wood navigate his path back from the ankle injury that kept him out of a big chunk of the year. He made it back just in time to face his hometown team.
“It felt like a long road back,” Wood said. “The sports medicine department helped me a lot.
“It was tough to be out, but the guys did what they had to do, and we’re 3-0 in conference.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.