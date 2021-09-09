Roderic Burns was still in the formative years of his football career at Houston Lamar a few years ago when he began pursuing a second passion.
The North Texas wide receiver loves clothes and designing them.
Burns designs T-shirts and sweatshirts, a pursuit that led him to launch a clothing line he named Hustle Moves Only.
HMO is more than a description for Burns’ line, it’s an approach that has guided him through an unlikely rise in football that reached new heights in UNT’s season-opening win over Northwestern State last week.
Burns came out of nowhere to catch six passes for 114 yards and a highlight reel 23-yard touchdown catch that landed him on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“It felt pretty good to go out there and make the routine plays that I’ve been making in practice,” Burns said. “All the hard work I’ve been putting in during practice led to it.”
There was nothing routine about Burns’ touchdown catch. He leaped into the air, extended every inch of his 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame out, snatched the ball out of the air and fell flat in the end zone.
The catch served as Burns’ unofficial coming out party, one he will look to build on Saturday when the Mean Green take on longtime rival SMU at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
UNT heads into the weekend looking to snap a 15-game losing streak against the Mustangs in games played in Dallas. The Mean Green will need all the firepower they can muster to end that slide.
UNT quarterback Jace Ruder left little doubt that Burns will be a big part of the Mean Green’s plans to break through against the Mustangs in the press conference following their win over NSU.
“Rod’s a baller,” Ruder said before letting everyone in on a secret. “We call him HMO — Hustle Moves Only. He had a hell of a camp. Day in and day out, he’s been consistent. He’s great at reading coverages, figuring out what to do to find grass in a defense and make catches.”
Burns developed the drive that helped him carve out a role at UNT during his time at Houston Lamar.
“It helped me to come out of Lamar,” Burns said. “I wasn’t one of the main players. We had some big-time players who are doing their thing now. Going against them every day helped me develop my skillset. That’s why I feel like this is not new to me. I’m just glad people are starting to notice.”
Burns started hustling off the field during high school, selling shirts and hoodies. He’s still working on his clothing line and said UNTs coaches and players are supporting him in his off-field pursuits. Eventually HMO became Burns’ nickname and not just the name of his clothing line.
Burns talents on the field, where he scored seven touchdowns as a senior at Lamar, caught the attention of former UNT coach Tashard Choice. Burns came to a UNT junior day during his senior year and landed an offer to join the Mean Green as a walk-on after impressing wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord.
Burns is still a walk-on, despite gradually carving out a role.
Burns caught 12 passes for 161 yards in limited action last season. He didn’t receive many opportunities in 2020, not with Jaelon Darden in front of him on the depth chart. Last year’s Conference USA MVP didn’t come off the field often and was the Mean Green’s first option when it came to slot receivers.
UNT coach Seth Littrell credited Burns’ performance last week largely to the work he put in since he arrived ahead of the 2018 season.
“He’s worked and gained respect from his teammates,” Littrell said. “He had confidence, went out there and made plays, including some big ones. It was awesome to see. He came here as a walk-on and earned his way.”
That confidence came partly from the time he spent studying under Darden and Michael Lawrence, another undersized slot receiver who walked on at UNT and excelled.
“The first day I came in I watched Mike,” Burns said. “I took everything I could from him. Last year I watched JD and spent time with him. I received all the knowledge they passed down and continued to work to try and make those guys proud of me.”
Burns performance that landed him on SportsCenter certainly gained the respect of his teammates.
“The crazy thing is none of us were surprised,” UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis said. “It was his time to shine. He worked his way up from the bottom. I respect him. He hustled for it.”