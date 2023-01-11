Tylor Perry felt like he knew what Louisiana Tech’s coaches and players were thinking in the closing seconds of North Texas’ game against the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
The North Texas guard hit huge 3s in the closing seconds of wins over the Bulldogs twice last season.
It only seemed to make sense that the Mean Green would go back to Perry again in a tie game at the Super Pit.
UNT coach Grant McCasland had other ideas. The Mean Green got the ball to Kai Huntsberry instead and saw him come through with a baseline jumper in the closing seconds to give UNT a 67-65 win.
“Coach drew up a play and told me to go get a bucket,” Huntsberry said.
McCasland had similar thoughts as Perry in a timeout with 18.7 seconds left in a tie game. Louisiana Tech guard Cobe Williams is one of the top defenders in Conference USA. McCasland suspected that the Bulldogs would have Williams on Perry. That was exactly the way Louisiana Tech set up.
“We created some confusion so we could get Kai going downhill to the right,” McCasland said. “We gave him that side of the floor to go make a play.
“It’s best to be simple at the end of games. One of Kai’s best shots is his mid-range. He was able to get to his spot.”
Huntsberry drained the shot and Louisiana Tech was unable to get a good look in the closing seconds in yet another close game in the series. All but one of the last 12 meetings between the teams have been decided by seven points or less, including Louisiana Tech’s 42-36 win over the Mean Green in last season’s C-USA tournament.
UNT (14-3) extended its winning streak to four games, moved to 5-1 in C-USA play and set up a huge showdown on Saturday at Florida Atlantic with its win over the Bulldogs. The Owls are the only team to beat UNT in conference play this season and moved to 5-0 with an overtime win over Florida International on Wednesday.
“We’re excited,” Perry said. “There are a lot of things we have to get better at. We have a tough road test coming up. We protected homecourt tonight. Now we have to go get one back at FAU.”
UNT is typically just about impossible to beat when it grabs a lead due to its prowess defensively. The Mean Green came into the night ranked third nationally with an average of 52.9 points allowed per game.
Louisiana Tech (10-7, 3-3) scored 47 points in the second half alone and came back from an 18-point deficit late in the first half to tie the game up late.
UNT seemed to have the game locked up after Perry hit a 3 with 2:27 left to give the Mean Green a 64-57 lead.
Louisiana Tech worked its way back in the closing seconds. Abou Ousmane missed a pair of free throws with 39.5 seconds left and UNT clinging to a 65-63 lead.
The Bulldogs got the ball to Isaiah Crawford, who drew a foul with 18.7 seconds left. Crawford calmly drilled the final two of the 29 free throws Louisiana Tech took.
“When a game is tightly officiated like that, you have to find a way to defend without fouling,” McCasland said. “We couldn’t find that balance.”
Crawford led Louisiana Tech with a game-high 25 points, while Williams added 17 for Louisiana Tech. Perry scored 21 points to pace UNT, which had a host of options on where to go for a game-winning shot in the closing seconds.
Seeing Huntsberry get the ball with the game on the line was fine with Perry.
“I am glad Kai Huntsberry is on my team,” Perry said. “Everyone in the gym thought the ball was coming to me. When you have someone who can score the ball just as well as me or even better and doesn’t get worried in moments like that, I trust him wholeheartedly. You can see why.”
Huntsberry had hit just two of his eight shots from the field before he drove the length of the floor in the closing seconds. The senior came through with a clutch shot that sent the Mean Green into a key game at FAU on Saturday with a load of confidence after a dramatic win.
“One of them was going to have to go in sooner or later,” Huntsberry said. “I shot it with confidence.”
North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65
LOUISIANA TECH (10-7, 3-3) – Allen 1-1 0-0 2, I. Crawford 6-13 13-15 25, Willis 5-6 0-0 13, J. Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-14 8-9 17, Hunter 2-5 0-0 4, Bullock 0-0 1-2 1, Mangrum 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 3-3 3. Totals 18-42 25-29 65.
NORTH TEXAS (14-3, 5-1) – Scott 6-6 0-0 12, Ousmane 5-9 4-7 14, Eady 1-3 0-1 3, Perry 5-10 5-7 21, Huntsberry 3-9 0-1 8, Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Martinez 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 23-46 13-19 67.
Halftime – UNT 36, Louisiana Tech 18 Three-point goals – Louisiana Tech 4-11 (Crawford 0-1, Willis 3-4, Williams 1-5, Mangrum 0-1) UNT 8-19 (Ousmane 0-1, Eady 1-3, Perry 5-9, Huntsberry 2-4, Jones 0-2) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Louisiana Tech 25 (Crawford, Willis 5), UNT 28 (Ousmane 8) Assists – FAU 8 (Williams 5) UNT 18 (Huntsberry, Jones 5) Total fouls – Louisiana Tech 16, UNT 16 A – 3,600.
