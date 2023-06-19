Tyler Harrington art
Humble Kingwood tight end Tyler Harrington, left, committed to North Texas on Monday. Harrington named his connection with UNT's staff, including graduate assistant coach Blaise Bentsen as a key factor in his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green. 

 Twitter/Tyler Harrington

Tyler Harrington took a day to think about his future following a visit to North Texas on Saturday.

That time and a discussion with his parents solidified the Humble Kingwood tight end’s decision to continue his career with the Mean Green.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Tyler Harrington Tight end Humble Kingwood
Davion Hurth Offensive line Mesquite Horn
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Ronnell McLain Offensive line DeSoto
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy

