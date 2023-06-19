Humble Kingwood tight end Tyler Harrington, left, committed to North Texas on Monday. Harrington named his connection with UNT's staff, including graduate assistant coach Blaise Bentsen as a key factor in his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Tyler Harrington took a day to think about his future following a visit to North Texas on Saturday.
That time and a discussion with his parents solidified the Humble Kingwood tight end’s decision to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Harrington announced his commitment to UNT on Monday morning on Twitter. He spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about the reasons behind it a short time later.
“The coaches are amazing,” Harrington said. “My parents and I agreed that it couldn’t get any better than this. The people at North Texas are all great and the location is really good for me. It’s only about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Houston, and it’s good football.
“My parents want to go to my games, and I want to be able to see them.”
Harrington, who is 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, was a first-team All-District 21-6A selection last season, when he finished with 33 catches for 683 yards and seven touchdowns.
Incarnate Word and Lafayette both offered Harrington a scholarship. Cornell, a member of the Ivy League, which does not offer athletic scholarships, also recruited Harrington, who has a 3.4 GPA.
UNT hosted several of its top recruiting targets at a barbecue over the weekend. Attending the event helped solidify Harrington’s decision to continue his career with the Mean Green.
He was recruited by UNT tight ends coach Chris Gilbert and got to know recruiting coordinator Justin Owens and graduate assistant coach Blaise Bentsen during his recruiting process.
“It made my parents feel comfortable with the coaches,” Harrington said of his visit to UNT. “I liked talking go them, especially coach Gilbert and coach O. I also liked talking to the players and seeing what they had to say.”
Harrington is the third tight end UNT has landed as part of its 2024 recruiting class. The Mean Green previously added Luke Carter of Katy and Brandon Young Jr. of Mansfield Legacy.
Harrington’s talents differ from both Carter and Young, who are more traditional tight ends.
“I’m more of a flex tight end,” Harrington said. “I have the speed other tight ends don’t but am a little undersized for a traditional tight end.
“The coaches have told me that I will play H-back, outside receiver, inside receiver and maybe even running back.”
That versatility could help make Harrington a valuable part of UNT’s offer under new coach Eric Morris. The former Washington State offensive coordinator has vowed to open up UNT’s offense and utilize the spread system he has run throughout his career.
Harrington is the seventh player to commit to UNT from the class of 2024.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.