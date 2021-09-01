How does UNT's 2023 social media graphic stack up to others in college football? By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first day in September isn't the biggest day on the recruiting calendar.Not by a long shot. The opening of the mid-term signing period and national signing day are more interesting and consiqential.Today tends to be the most colorful and flashy because it marks the first time schools can contact recruits in the Class of 2023, and that means Twitter graphics. Lots and lots of Twitter graphics.UNT's has been bouncing around all day. The theme for this class is Unit23 with the 23 replacing the "ed"How does it compare?Here's a look: Love the process✅, Love the Game ✅, #UNiTe23 Dominate your JUNIOR year!! We’re watching!! 👀 #WinTheDay pic.twitter.com/gFg05ajYfB — Patrick Cobbs (@PCobbs43) September 1, 2021 Thank you for the support from the hilltop @SMU_Football #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/NAxSvXa2V6 — Jaxson Lavender (@JaxsonLavender) September 1, 2021 It begins NOW! #GoHerd #Clo23TheGap pic.twitter.com/nv7ldNz6em — Charles C. Huff (@CoachHuff) September 1, 2021 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐎𝐖!!! It's time to #SETITOFF 🔥🐯🔥 pic.twitter.com/T54dKIeGHi — LSU Football Recruiting (@LSUFBrecruiting) September 1, 2021 #GoldStandard23 #AnchorDown ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/WcjD49NLJ5 — Brock Glenn (@Brock1Glenn) September 1, 2021 all love @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/6andgdRTcF — Keion Wallace (@keion_wallace) September 1, 2021 Thanks for the love @CLTFBRecruiting pic.twitter.com/ajI5ksNLxd — Keion Wallace (@keion_wallace) September 1, 2021 thanks for showing love @WF_FBRecruiting pic.twitter.com/j9JjJlzWoC — Keion Wallace (@keion_wallace) September 1, 2021 Preciate the edit. @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/lSga4miBqA — Keion Wallace (@keion_wallace) September 1, 2021 Preciate the edit @GTFootball pic.twitter.com/PPAMsWkBxe — Keion Wallace (@keion_wallace) September 1, 2021 BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Apogee still bearing fruit 10 years after UNT community banded together to make project a reality Pop a top, perk a pup: New brew raises money for parks UNT will be without key forward Olivia Klein for Baylor match Sally Beauty names its first female CEO 'Go-getter' Argyle firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19 is improving, official says Police: Angry about shop closure, would-be customer waves gun around Medical City Denton receives trauma redesignation Texas Health named to People's Companies That Care list