The first day in September isn't the biggest day on the recruiting calendar.

Not by a long shot. 

The opening of the mid-term signing period and national signing day are more interesting and consiqential.

Today tends to be the most colorful and flashy because it marks the first time schools can contact recruits in the Class of 2023, and that means Twitter graphics. Lots and lots of Twitter graphics.

UNT's has been bouncing around all day. The theme for this class is Unit23 with the 23 replacing the "ed"

How does it compare?

Here's a look:

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

