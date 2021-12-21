North Texas coach Seth Littrell didn’t wait long after he arrived at the school ahead of the 2016 season to start talking about one of the factors he frequently cites as a key factor in the rise and fall of college football programs.
Littrell hasn’t stopped talking about culture since and pointed to it again recently as the reason the Mean Green will play Miami (Ohio) on Thursday in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT will take on the RedHawks at Toyota Stadium in its fifth bowl game in six seasons, a milestone that seemed unreachable just a few weeks ago. The Mean Green were 1-6 after the first seven weeks of the season.
“You don’t win down the stretch after a start like we had if you don’t have a great culture,” Littrell said. “If you don’t have a bunch of guys who love each other and want to compete with each other and leadership, you can’t win.”
Littrell credited a host of core veterans for helping establish that culture, a group that includes quarterback Austin Aune, offensive linemen Manase Mose and Jacob Brammer, as well as linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis.
Those players helped lead UNT on a five-game winning streak after its slow start. The Mean Green upset UTSA, which was ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll, 45-23 to cap the run and earn a bowl berth.
Aune said in the weeks leading up to UNT’s winning streak that the Mean Green were close to breaking through. His confidence was based largely on the culture Littrell established early in his tenure.
“I felt confident in saying that because of what we did in the offseason and in practice,” Aune said. “We knew we were going to work hard.
“We believed, kept fighting and turned it around.”
UNT’s foundation and that belief were challenged after its season quickly spiraled down after a season-opening win over Northwestern State.
The Mean Green fell at SMU, were blown out the next week by UAB and continued to struggle. A loss to Liberty on Oct. 23 left the Mean Green at 1-6.
UNT’s foundation kept the Mean Green together.
“We faced a lot of adversity right after the first game,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “We had to continue to believe in the work we were putting in. We knew one day it would pay off.”
The payoff came in the form of a series of season-saving wins. UNT upended Rice in overtime and went on to beat Southern Miss, UTEP and Florida International.
Those wins gave UNT a chance to become bowl eligible by upsetting the Roadrunners. UNT was an underdog in its first game against a ranked team in the history of Apogee Stadium, which opened in 2011.
UNT was confident heading into its regular season finale, despite facing what seemed like long odds.
“This team has been one of the strongest I have been on as far as sticking together and everyone being ready when their number is called,” tight end Jason Pirtle said. “It was a struggle early on, but no one gave up.”
UNT will have a chance to break through for its first bowl win in five tries under Littrell when it takes on Miami as a result.
UNT’s coach credited the Mean Green’s late-season run largely to their core leaders. He believes the culture they helped establish will give the Mean Green a chance to break through for a bowl win on Thursday and continue to grow down the line.
UNT will lose a few of its core leaders, including Tyreke Davis, to graduation. What Davis and UNT’s other veterans have done to establish the Mean Green’s culture will endure.
“It’s a credit them,” Littrell said. “Our leadership and culture are unbelievable. We feel good about our future.”