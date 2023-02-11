Tylor Perry needed all of 17 seconds to knock down North Texas’ first shot from 3-point range on Saturday at the Super Pit.
That initial salvo was a sign of what was to come from the Mean Green in their game against Charlotte.
UNT kept right on firing away — and hitting — from beyond the arc in 67-43 runaway over the 49ers. Five UNT players hit nine 3s and needed just 17 attempts to get there, and that total included two heaves in the closing seconds when the game was long since decided.
“It was making the simple pass,” guard Tyree Eady said of what led to UNT’s 3-point barrage. “When you see TP get one, it gives everyone confidence. He started the game off.”
The rest of UNT’s perimeter players followed up and helped the Mean Green (21-5, 12-3 Conference USA) roll to their sixth straight win.
UNT came into the day off a critical win over UAB on Thursday, when the Mean Green needed two overtime periods to hang on for an 82-79 win.
UNT had to turn around just two days later to face the 49ers (14-11, 5-9). The circumstances were far from ideal for a team to have a terrific shooting night from deep.
The Mean Green certainly didn’t look fatigued.
“Considering we had such a tough contest on Thursday and a short turnaround as well as a difficult prep before facing a team that runs this type of offense, we showed a lot of maturity to execute as well as we did,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “It was the most complete game we played this year.”
Abou Ousmane led UNT with 14 points and was one of four players who finished in double figures. The other three were guards who contributed to the Mean Green’s terrific shooting performance from deep.
Rubin Jones scored 13 points and hit his only attempt from deep. Perry added 12 points on four 3s, and Eady scored 10 points and hit two shots from beyond the arc.
Most of UNT’s makes came within the rhythm of its offense. Jones and fellow guard Kai Huntsberry each finished with five assists.
“Coach always tells us when we catch the ball to look for our shot,” Jones said. “We had the mentality that if it was there to shoot it.”
UNT hit three of its 3s during an 11-0 run to start the game, a burst that forced Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez to call a timeout.
The 49ers didn’t score until Aly Khalifa connected on a hook shot at the 15:53 mark of the first half. Charlotte runs an offense with its forwards often playing on the perimeter, an unconventional look the Mean Green handled.
UNT continued to cruise and led 40-25 at halftime after going 8 of 11 from deep.
“Our guys come up at night and shoot. That is one part,” McCasland said of why UNT shot the ball so well. “The other component is confidence. Our guys understand what their role is and how we are going to play together. That takes time.”
UNT was without Perry and Jones due to injury early in the season. Both are fully healthy now and are playing at a high level.
Charlotte never had a chance after UNT’s early burst. Khalifa scored 14 points and was the 49ers only player who scored in double figures.
McCasland was confident his team would be ready to face Charlotte after they way his players responded following their win over UAB.
“We walked in after that great win and into a film session,” McCasland said. “They were at the edge of their seats, ready to go. I could tell that they were paying attention and were excited to play this game on Saturday.”
That preparation paid off when Perry started a 3-point barrage that carried UNT to the win.
“We were able to move the basketball, take care of it and make the simple play,” McCasland said. “We have good enough players. We just have to share it and make sure we are passing it to the open guy.”
North Texas 67, Charlotte 43
CHARLOTTE (14-11, 5-9) – Milicic 0-2 0-0 0, Khalifa 5-9 1-2 14, Gipson 1-7 2-3 4, Threadgill 0-1 5-5 5, Patterson 2-5 2-3 7, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Folkes 1-4 0-0 2, Aldrich 2-2 2-3 8. Graves 1-2 0-0 3, Berry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 12-16 43.
NORTH TEXAS (21-5, 12-3) – Scott 2-2 0-0 4, Ousmane 7-10 0-0 14, Eady 4-6 0-0 10, Perry 4-6 0-0 12, Huntsberry 4-8 0-0 9, Jones 2-3 8-8 13, Stone 1-2 0-0 3, Sissoko 1-2 0-0 2, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-42 8-8 67.
Halftime – UNT 40-25 Three-point goals – Charlotte 7-25 (Milicic 0-2, Khalifa 3-6, Gipson 0-2, Theadgill 0-1, Patterson 1-2, Williams 0-4, Folkes 0-2, Aldrich 2-2, Graves 1-2, Berry 0-2) UNT 9-17 (Eady 2-4, Perry 4-5, Huntsberry 1-3, Jones 1-1, Stone 1-2, Martinez 0-2) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Charlotte 13 (Gipson 3) UNT 33 (Scott 7) Assists – Charlotte 5 (Gipson 2) UNT 16 (Huntsberry, Jones 5) Total fouls – Charlotte 14, UNT 11 A – 4,100.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.