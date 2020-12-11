Final: West Virginia 62, North Texas 50
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 1-3 on the season after dropping its third straight game.
Now what?: The Mean Green will return to action on Tuesday when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet scored 15 points in a solid all-around game for UNT. He added three rebounds, three assists and two steals. The senior went 6 for 16 from the field and hit all three of his free throws.
Our take: UNT was up 10 on West Virginia late in the first half.
The course of the game changed in a hurry when the Mountaineers woke up and realized they are the 11th-ranked team in the country and were in trouble against a Conference USA team.
West Virginia outscored UNT 41-21 in the second half. That was more than enough to recover from a tough first half.
One had to figure that UNT would be hammered on the glass in a game against West Virginia, which has a significant advantage when it came to size and athleticism. That's exactly what happened. The Mountaineers finished with a 48-32 edge on the glass.
UNT needed to play a perfect game to overcome that deficit and came up short. James Reese missed all six of his shots from the field, including five from behind the arc. Mardrez McBride, one of UNT's starting guards, didn't score.
The interesting comparison coming out of the game is how UNT fared against West Virginia compared to Conference USA rival Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers lost to West Virginia by six, 70-64.
UNT's game against the Mountaineers was its third against a major conference opponent this season. UNT lost Arkansas and Mississippi State earlier in the year.
The Mean Green still have a game against LSU to go on Dec. 19.
We will see if that approach pays off in a few weeks when UNT opens league play.