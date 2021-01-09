Final: UTSA 77, North Texas 69
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 5-5 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play after splitting its opening series in league play.
Say what?:
"Give them a lot of credit. They got into a rhythm, spread us out and got the game close enough that every possession mattered. We had to go with some lineups that we don't have a lot of experience with."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet finished with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists to lead UNT in its loss to UTSA. The senior struggled from the field while hitting 4 of 15 shots, but connected on all but one of his 10 free throws.
Our take: C-USA teams are going to face a unique challenge this season while playing two-game series on Fridays and Saturdays.
UNT knocked off UTSA on Friday but couldn't complete the sweep.
The Mean Green were in position to close the game out late after Zachary Simmons hit a pair of free throws with 3:38 left to give UNT a 63-62 lead. UTSA's star guard tandem of Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace took over from there.
Jackson found Jacob Germany for a layup and Wallace drilled two 3s in the closing minutes to help UTSA pull away. Jackson scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half.
A split on the road in conference play isn't necessarily a bad outcome, but it doesn't look like the Roadrunners are one of the elite teams in the league this season.
UTSA's win over UNT was its first in conference play and pushed them to 1-3 on the year.
The Mean Green are going to be the team the rest of the league is gunning for. It won't get any easier for UNT to get going over the next few weeks.
UTEP, which was 2-1 in league play heading into a game against Rice late Saturday, will come to Denton next week.