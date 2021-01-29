Final: North Texas 79, Rice 74
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 8-5 on the season and 4-1 in Conference USA play with its win over the Owls.
Now what?: UNT will host Rice to complete a two-game series between the teams at 3 p.m. on Sunday, when the Mean Green will look to extend their winning streak to four games.
Say what?:
"It was remarkable. I looked up and didn’t know he had 30. He got to the free-throw line and continues to make the right play. That is where our team needs him to be aggressive. Having had to chase around those guards took a lot out of him. He had to work to get 30."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on point guard Javion Hamlet.
Star of the day: Hamlet scored 30 points for UNT in his best all-around game of the season. The senior hit 9 of his 16 shots from the field and all but one of his 11 free throws.
Our take: UNT waited an awfully long time to return to action in its game against Rice on Friday. The Mean Green hadn't played since completing a two-game sweep of UTEP on Jan. 16 and were forced to wait an extra day to begin their series against Rice.
UNT was supposed to open its series against the Owls with a game on Thursday night before the first game in the series was pushed back due to coronavirus concerns at Rice. The Mean Green got off to a bit of a slow start and trailed for much of the first half before pulling away late behind Hamlet.
McCasland said Hamlet told him in a timeout late that he was going to close the game. That is just what he did.
UNT was up 69-68 when Hamlet ran down a loose ball and found Mardrez McBride, who knocked down a 3 that all but put the game away in the closing minutes.
Hamlet went on to score the final seven points of the game for UNT.
UNT will look to build on the win on Sunday in its second game against Rice. The Mean Green are looking to keep pace with UAB, which is 6-1 in C-USA play.
The good news after the game was that shooting guard James Reese should be ready for Sunday's game after taking a hard fall in the closing minutes of Friday's game.