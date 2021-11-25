North Texas guard Tylor Perry drives as Kansas guard and former Guyer standout Jalen Wilson defends during the Jayhawks' win over the Mean Green on Saturday during the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida.
Where UNT stands: UNT dropped to 2-2 on the season after falling to the Kansas, which is ranked No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll in the ESPN Events Invitational.
Now what?: UNT will face Miami in its second game in the tournament at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Say what?:
"Give credit to Kansas. They made it hard on us to shoot threes and it's hard to beat a team like that if you're not hitting threes. I'm proud of our team's fight to claw back into it with deflections and forcing 15 turnovers and give ourselves a chance, but they made it very difficult on us."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's loss to Kansas.
Star of the day: UNT guard Tylor Perry scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Mean Green. Perry went 8-of-16 from the floor and hit all six of his free throws. He also had two assists and two steals.
Our take: UNT needed to play a near perfect game to beat Kansas, one of the elite teams in college basketball.
The Mean Green fell well short of that goal in their loss to the Jayhawks. Kansas' size and athleticism gave UNT problems.
The Mean Green were also ice cold from 3-point range, where they made just four of the 27 shots they hoisted on the day. UNT's starting guard trio of Mardrez McBride, Rubin Jones and JJ Murray combined to miss all 14 of their 3-point attempts.
Perry was terrific and kept the Mean Green within striking distance most of the way. The JUCO transfer hit a host of circus shots and was the only UNT player to finish in double figures.
The Mean Green will have a chance to bounce back in a winnable game tomorrow against Miami, which is 3-2 on the season. The Hurricane lost to Dayton in its first game in the tournament 76-60.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Wong scored 10 points to lead Miami against Dayton. Senior guard Kameron McGusty leads Miami with an average of 16.8 points per game, while Wong is adding 14.8.
