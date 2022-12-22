UNT-UTSA rewind art

North Texas forward Abou Ousmane scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Mean Green's win over UTSA.

Final: North Texas 78, UTSA 54

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 10-2 on the season after opening Conference USA play with a commanding win over UTSA. The Mean Green have now won five straight games since falling in their final game in the Bahamas.

