Hope Trautwein was a little overwhelmed by the reaction to her performance in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday.
The North Texas pitcher was well aware of the fact she made history by becoming the first known player in NCAA Division I softball history to throw a seven-inning perfect game by striking out all 21 batters she faced in a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
She just didn’t anticipate the national reaction that continued to mount early this week.
Trautwein was named the national player of the week by D1Softball and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Co-Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday. Conference USA named her the league’s pitcher of the week on Monday.
Tex.gov., the official Twitter account of the state, even joined the fray.
“A huge shout out to @hopetraut for this incredible accomplishment! All of Texas is proud of you and @MeanGreenSB.”
“My phone has been blowing up nonstop,” Trautwein said Monday. “People have reached out and said they saw it. They are excited to see what we will do in the future.”
UNT will return to action with a game at UT-Arlington on Wednesday, when the Mean Green will look to extend a five-game winning streak. UNT hasn’t lost a game since dropping its first two games in Conference USA play to UAB earlier this month.
The Mean Green will then head to UTEP for a series against the Miners. UNT (19-9) has some ground to make up after dropping its first two games in C-USA play and currently sits in fourth place in the league’s West Division.
UTEP is 8-16 overall and 3-5 in league play.
UNT will face the Miners at 6 p.m. on Friday before the teams face off in a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. The series will conclude with a noon game on Sunday.
UNT heads into the series looking to capitalize on the momentum Trautwein’s perfect game has provided.
“It’s never a bad thing to get this kind of attention,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said.
UNT will need to keep its run going if it hopes to move back toward the top of the C-USA West Division standings. Louisiana Tech enters the week in first place with a 3-1 mark in league play. UAB and UTSA are both 5-3.
The Mean Green are hoping to quickly run down all three and extend their time in the spotlight.
Tennis Devier named C-USA player of week
Lucie Devier was named C-USA’s player of the week after posting a notable win in singles and teaming with Saki Oyama for an even more impressive victory in doubles.
Both of those wins came in a 4-2 loss to No. 49 ranked Tulsa.
Devier beat Martina Okalova at No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-4 and teamed with Saki for a 6-4 win over Vera Ploner and Martina Okalova.
Okalova was ranked No. 98 in singles. Tulsa’s top doubles team was ranked No. 26 nationally.
UNT to close out regular season
UNT will face SMU at noon on Saturday in its final match of the regular season.
The Mean Green (6-11) have lost consecutive matches, including a 4-3 setback against UTA last week.
The Mustangs have won four of their last five matches, including wins over three nationally ranked teams — TCU, Tulsa and Rice.
UNT will host the C-USA tournament this season. The event will run April 22-25 at Waranch Tennis Center.
Track and field UNT to compete in Waco
The Mean Green will compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational this week after a solid outing in the North Texas Classic, its lone home meet of the season.
UNT’s athletes broke two stadium records and won four events at the Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
Jack Beaumont won the 3000 meter-steeple chase in 9:11.50, breaking the stadium record by 11 seconds. Karlington Anunagba won the 100-meter dash in a stadium record time of 10.27.
Michael Gonzalez won the pole vault with a mark of 5.00 meters, while Karl Sralla won the discus with a toss of 51.64 meters.