Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 9:35 pm
North Texas golfer Sakura Sugiyama recorded a hole-in-one on Monday at the UCF Challenge in Orlando.
UNT Athletics reporter
The North Texas women's golf team has enjoyed several memorable moments since Michael Akers took over as the program's coach back in 2016.
The Mean Green never had a day quite like Monday, though.
Sakura Sugiyama recorded a hole-in-one and UNT set a program record for a single-round score at the UCF Challenge in Orlando.
Sugiyama recorded her memorable shot on the par-3, 168-yard 11th hole with a 6-iron. The hole-in-one was the first for a UNT player in Akers' tenure.
The shot helped UNT set a program scoring record for a single round, a 9-under par 279. The Mean Green's score was one shot better than the previous mark set at the 2021 ICON Invitational.
Sugiyama is in a tie for 22nd place at three-under-par to lead UNT, which is in a tie for seventh with Kansas at 10-under par.
Northwestern leads the tournament at 34-under.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
