“North Texas is excited about me and wants me there,” Spradley-Demps said shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter. “I’m excited to be there and be coached by the staff. The coaches came to see me and built a good relationship with me.
“When I went up there for camp, they were excited to see me and showed me around the facilities.”
Spradley-Demps immediately became one of the top prospects in UNT’s 2024 recruiting class when he committed. He was offered by more than a half dozen other programs that compete at the Football Bowl Subdivision level and ultimately chose UNT over offers from TCU, Baylor and Texas State.
Spradley-Demps caught 44 passes for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and named staying close to home as one of the key reasons he committed to UNT.
“I want my family to be able to come and see my games,” Spradley-Demps said. “North Texas is close enough to drive.”
UNT wide receivers coach Jordan Davis recruited Spradley-Demps, who said the entire Mean Green staff played a role in his recruiting process. He was a first-team all-district selection last season.
Spradley-Demps is the second wide receiver in UNT’s 2024 recruiting class. He joins Houston North Shore slot receiver Christopher Barnes, who committed over the weekend.
Spradley-Demps will take an official visit to UNT later this year but has seen enough after attending camp and developing a relationship with the Mean Green’s staff to decide it is the perfect place to continue his career.
“North Texas is where it’s at,” Spradley-Demps said. “That’s where I want to be.”
