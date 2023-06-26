Jacques Spradley-Demps

Plugerville Weiss wide receiver Jacques Spradley-Demps stands with North Texas assistant coach Jordan Davis during one of the Mean Green's recruiting camps this summer.

 Twitter/Jacques Spradley-Demps

Jacques Spradley-Demps could sense just how much the staff at North Texas wanted to add him to its recruiting class over the last few weeks.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Christopher Barnes Wide receiver Houston North Shore
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Tyler Harrington Tight end Humble Kingwood
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Micho Lavine Linebacker Millwood (Okla.)
Jacques Spradley-Demps Wide receiver Pflugerville Weiss
Jaydon Smith Safety Ingleside
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff