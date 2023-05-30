Jake Long decommits
Buy Now

Highly regarded Angelo State transfer offensive lineman Jake Long backed out of his commitment to North Texas in Tuesday and committed to Duke.

 DRC file photo

Jake Long, a highly regarded offensive lineman who committed to North Texas this spring, has backed out of that pledge and is now headed to Duke.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0