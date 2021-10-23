Malik Willis took a bit of a detour on Saturday in another memorable game in his Liberty career.
The Flames’ quarterback was rushed off in a white van during their game against North Texas to have his left foot examined after UNT’s defense pounded him early and often at Apogee Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Mean Green, one of the best quarterbacks in college football came back.
Willis rolled back into Apogee in that same van in time to lead Liberty back from a 12-point, second-half deficit for a 35-26 win.
UNT came into the night desperately looking for a way to snap a five-game losing streak. Willis snatched that opportunity away with a pair of second-half touchdown passes and an incompletion that might have been even bigger.
UNT had Liberty (6-2) backed up at its own 3-yard line early in the fourth quarter when the Flames had a 28-26 lead. The Mean Green had Willis trapped in the end zone — on the verge of pulling him down for a safety — before Willis got back to the line of scrimmage. He managed to flip the ball over his head, toward a receiver and past the line of scrimmage to avoid the safety. Liberty scored eight plays later to cap a 21-point run to end the game.
“Willis made some huge plays and big throws,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Their receivers made some competitive plays. When he threw it up, they went and caught the ball. He’s a great player and made some big-time plays.”
Those plays left UNT (1-6) needing to win out to avoid their third straight losing season.
UNT’s players vowed to keep fighting in the face of adversity.
“We grew up a little bit,” UNT tight end Jason Pirtle said. “This will give us some confidence heading into this last stretch of conference games.”
UNT came into the night focused on getting off to a better start after falling behind over and over again throughout the season. The Mean Green were down 35-0 to Marshall last week.
UNT reached that goal while running out to a 20-14 lead at the end of the first half, despite missing out on several opportunities deep in Liberty’s end of the field.
DeAndre Torrey scored on a 2-yard run to give UNT a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, its first lead since a loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
“We had a really good week of practice and said in the locker room that we were going to set the tone,” UNT offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said.
Those efforts gave UNT several more opportunities it failed to convert.
On the Mean Green’s first drive, they reached the Liberty 5-yard line before Javon Scruggs intercepted an Austin Aune pass that bounced off Pirtle’s hands at the UNT 1-yard line.
UNT went for the first down on fourth-and-3 from the Liberty 6-yard line and came up short when Aune was cut down for a 1-yard loss.
The Mean Green managed just 19 points on seven red zone trips.
“We still need to finish off some of those red zone drives,” Littrell said. “You need touchdowns against a team like that. You can’t settle for field goals.”
Those missed opportunities came back to haunt UNT when Willis returned to the game. He left the game with 7:03 left in the second quarter and returned with 7:27 remaining in the third.
He looked like he was hobbling at first, but quickly settled in hitting CJ Daniels for a 20-yard touchdown to pull Liberty within 26-21.
“It just kind of scared me a little bit, but it’s fine,” Willis said of the injury.
The Flames took the lead a short time later when Demario Douglas broke free for a 72-yard punt return. Willis finished off UNT in the closing minutes with his third touchdown pass, a 37-yard strike to running back Shedro Louis on the same series in which he avoided the safety.
Willis finished with 222 passing yards and three touchdowns on a day UNT contained him most of the way. UNT’s defense sacked Willis six times on a day he lost eight yards rushing.
Willis’ previous low for rushing yards in a game was 44 against North Carolina State last year.
“He is the best quarterback I have ever played against,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We were doing what we were coached to do and came after him.”
The Mean Green managed to knock Willis out of the game, at least for a little while.
It’s when he came back that an opportunity for a slump-breaking win slipped away.