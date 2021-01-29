HOUSTON — The North Texas men's basketball team beat Rice in Houston 79-74 Friday afternoon behind a career-high 30 points from Javion Hamlet.
Hamlet scored 22 of his 30 in the second half and seven in the final minute to hold off Rice (10-7, 4-5) as they remained within a possession of the Mean Green (8-5, 4-1).
"I'm proud of how we fought back today," Hamlet said. "We know we're capable of playing like we did in the second half and better every game for the whole game."
North Texas trailed Rice at halftime, 37-36, after shooting 2-of-13 from deep and turning it over eight times.
However, early in the second half the Mean Green went on a 8-0 run and retook the lead with 18:39 remaining, never trailing again from that point on. UNT was 5-of-8 from deep in the second half and forced 10 Owl turnovers. Furthermore, they held Rice's leading scorer Quincy Olivari to just five points in the second half and all came at the free throw line. Olivari entered Friday averaging 16 points per game and finished with just seven.
"Our defense in the second half led to good offense," Hamlet said. "We just got to make sure we do it again on Sunday, because they can put up points if you're not locked in."
The win improves the Mean Green to 4-1 in league play and keeps them in the Conference USA West Division title race right behind UAB who, after their win at Middle Tennessee Thursday, is 6-1 in C-USA.
UNT returns to the Super Pit on Sunday to host Rice at 3 p.m.