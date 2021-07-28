Javion Hamlet left little doubt about where he wanted to wrap up his college career or what his plans would be from that point on just more than a year ago.
North Texas was fresh off winning the Conference USA regular season title in the spring of 2020 and Hamlet’s name had been brought up as a transfer candidate.
There certainly would have been plenty of interest in the reigning C-USA Player of the Year.
Hamlet shut down that speculation with one post on Twitter that has been pinned to the top of his account ever since.
I’m not going nowhere I’m getting drafted from North Texas ⏳— J hamlet (@javion_hamlet) April 8, 2020
“I’m not going nowhere,” Hamlet wrote. “I’m getting drafted from North Texas.”
One of the best players to come through UNT’s program will find out Thursday night if those dreams will come to fruition. The NBA draft will begin at 7 p.m. when the first of 60 players will be plucked off the board.
Hamlet is considered a fringe prospect. Most mock drafts don’t list him among the players who will be selected.
The situation is familiar for Hamlet, who has been an underdog throughout his career. He bounced around the world of college basketball before finding the right fit at UNT. The 6-foot-4 point guard played for two junior colleges with a stop at Buffalo between before landing at UNT.
The Memphis native blossomed with the Mean Green and established himself as an NBA prospect. He averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior.
Hamlet kicked it up a notch in the postseason last spring and guided UNT to the NCAA tournament, where he averaged 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He cemented his status as an all-time UNT great when he scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in UNT’s upset win over Purdue in an opening-round game.
Hamlet grabbed the ball at the end of the game, turned to the fans in the stands and started yelling.
“Don’t ever doubt me! Don’t ever doubt me! That’s what I told the Purdue fans,” Hamlet said. “That’s what I’m telling the whole world. Don’t ever doubt Javion Hamlet.”
Hamlet could have returned for another season at UNT after the NCAA granted winter sports athletes an additional season of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He elected to turn pro instead and end a rewarding two-year stint at UNT.
“I ended up where I wanted to be for sure,” Hamlet said late last season. “I came here from day one and won championships. That speaks for itself.”
Hamlet will face a challenging road when it comes to the draft, despite his success at UNT. He wasn’t included on the initial list of 69 players who were expected to attend the NBA scouting combine and didn’t participate in the event.
He did have an opportunity to show what he has to offer when he went through an individual workout in front of all 30 NBA teams at the event in Chicago.
Hamlet is hoping what he showed will vault him into the draft. UNT hasn’t had a player selected since Tony Mitchell in 2013.
Hamlet put himself in position to become the next UNT player selected with a standout senior season.
“He believes in himself,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said last season. “He is the toughest dude on the floor.”