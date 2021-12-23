What do Chris Weinke, Brandon Weeden and Austin Aune have in common?.
The three quarterbacks led their respective teams to bowl games at the unconventional age of 28.
In 2000, Weinke led Florida State to the Orange Bowl, a 13-2 loss to Oklahoma. Wienke also led the Seminoles to a national title and won the Heisman Trophy his junior year.
He was picked in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
In 2011, Weeden orchestrated a high-powered Oklahoma State offense that helped the Cowboys defeat Stanford 41-38 in a Fiesta Bowl overtime thriller.
The Heisman candidate was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Aune, an Argyle native, led North Texas to Thursday's Frisco Classic against Miami of Ohio.
All three quarterbacks delayed their college football careers after pursuing professional baseball.
Weinke was taken in the second round of the 1990 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and played in the minor leagues before returning to football, where he was ranked among the top high school quarterbacks in the country.
Weeden was drafted in the second round by the New York Yankees in 2002. After five seasons of the minor leagues, he returned to football where he was one of Oklahoma's top high school quarterbacks.
Aune, who also helped North Texas reach last year's Myrtle Beach Bowl, was drafted in the second round by the New York Yankees in 2012 and spent six years in the minors. Aune initially planned to play football and baseball at TCU before signing his MLB contract.
