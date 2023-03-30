McCasland to Texas Tech
North Texas coach Grant McCasland is leaving the school to take over in the same capacity at Texas Tech.

What has seemed like a foregone conclusion for days is about to become official. Grant McCasland is leaving North Texas for Texas Tech.

The official announcement is expected in the coming hours following UNT's win over UAB in the championship game of the National Invitation Tournament, ending one of the more memorable eras in program history.

