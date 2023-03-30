What has seemed like a foregone conclusion for days is about to become official. Grant McCasland is leaving North Texas for Texas Tech.
The official announcement is expected in the coming hours following UNT's win over UAB in the championship game of the National Invitation Tournament, ending one of the more memorable eras in program history.
McCasland and UNT officials declined to comment following the Mean Green's 68-61 win over UAB but multiple reports confirmed McCasland is on his way to Lubbock.
McCasland arrived at UNT in the spring of 2017 and quickly went about rebuilding the school’s once proud basketball program. The Baylor graduate led UNT to its first NCAA tournament win in the spring of 2021, when the Mean Green knocked off Purdue.
That milestone moment was just part of what made McCasland beloved at UNT and coveted by programs across the country. McCasland has a $750,000 buyout in his contract. It's a small price to for Texas Tech to pay considering the track record of success he brings to Lubbock.
The Mean Green won the College Basketball Invitational in his debut season and went on to win Conference USA titles in three straight years. That run ended this season when UNT quickly rebounded to go on a memorable run in the NIT.
The Mean Green beat Oklahoma State in an overtime thriller in the NIT quarterfinals and edged Wisconsin in the semifinals.
He finished with a 135-65 mark in six seasons at the school. That run of success made it seem like a matter of time before McCasland would be snapped up by nationally prominent program.
He turned down overtures from several schools, including UNT’s longtime rival SMU in the last few months.
The chance to return to Texas Tech was too much for McCasland to pass up. The former Baylor walk-on got his start in coaching as the Red Raiders director of operations in 1999.
His wife, Cece, played soccer at Texas Tech, which is bringing McCasland back to an area he knows well. He spent five seasons as the coach at Midland College, one of several stops on the lower levels of college basketball he made early in his career.
Baylor coach Scott Drew gave McCasland his first chances to coach on the Division I level when he hired him as an assistant coach in 2011.
McCasland spent five seasons with the Bears before he landed his first job as a D1 head coach at Arkansas State. UNT paid a $500,000 buyout to hire McCasland away from ASU after he spent one season at the school, a figure the raised eyebrows at the time.
The price turned out to be more than worth it. McCasland built UNT into one of the powers in college basketball outside of the power leagues.
UNT officials knew the time was coming when McCasland would move up to higher-level program. Over the last few days, it became apparent the right opportunity had come along at Texas Tech. McCasland’s name immediately came up in connection with the opening after Mark Adams stepped down.
McCasland avoided questions about his future and talked about how he was focusing on guiding UNT on a deep postseason run. The Mean Green made that run in the NIT.
UNT will now turn its attention to finding a coach to take over for McCasland and might not have far to look.
Ross Hodge served as McCasland’s associate head coach throughout his tenure at UNT. McCasland frequently described Hodge as more of a co-coach than just an assistant.
Hodge handled coaching UNT’s defense that was the Mean Green’s calling card under McCasland. UNT led the nation in scoring defense for most of the season.
Hodge has a similar background to McCasland. He was a longtime junior college coach before stints as an assistant coach at Southern Miss and Colorado State. He joined McCasland’s staff Arkansas State as his associate head coach and followed him to UNT.
While Hodge seems like the likely replacement for McCasland, the position should draw considerable interest. UNT is moving from C-USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
What UNT accomplished under McCasland and the investments the school has made in the program add to what the school has to offer in addition to the opportunity to guide UNT through its transition to the American.
UNT has upgraded the Super Pit multiple times over the last decade, including renovating its concourse and building new offices for both its men’s and women’s programs.
Those upgrades helped McCasland take the program to new heights during his tenure at UNT that is about to come to an end after one of the memorable moments in program history.
