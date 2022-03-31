North Texas coach Grant McCasland thought a lot about one of his past coaching jobs over the last few weeks, as his name came up for a host of premier openings in college basketball.
McCasland talks frequently about building a program and a place his current and former players can proudly call home. That’s the way it was at Baylor when McCasland worked for Scott Drew.
UNT took another step toward solidifying the same type of atmosphere this season, when the Mean Green won a Conference USA title for the third straight year.
That run and the commitment UNT has made to helping McCasland continue to build the type of program he envisions are among the reasons he’s still at the school after a host of programs inquired about his interest in moving on.
McCasland was publicly mentioned as a possibility to take over the programs at LSU and SMU. Other schools inquired behind the scenes.
UNT hung on to McCasland, largely because of his belief in what the Mean Green can become. The way UNT President Neal Smatresk and Athletic Director Wren Baker have taken care of McCasland and his team also played a key role.
“The commitment that North Texas and specifically Dr. Smatresk, the board of regents and Wren have consistently made to the program speaks to the direction that they want this to go,” McCasland said. “There are not a lot of limits to the possibilities. The school has committed to put us in the best position to win our conference. If we can win our league, we can be one of the best teams in the country.”
UNT has made strides toward that goal throughout McCasland’s tenure. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament two years ago and went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
UNT came right back to win a C-USA title for a third straight season this year when they won the regular season championship. That run made McCasland a hot commodity.
UNT’s success also moved McCasland closer to having the type of program Baylor has built. McCasland describes Drew’s program as a family.
McCasland is well on his way to creating something similar at UNT and in Denton, where his family is an integral part of the program. His extended family lives in the area. His father is at every practice and game.
Several of his former players were on hand to see UNT beat Louisiana Tech to capture this season’s C-USA regular season championship.
“We love where we live,” McCasland said. “The kids are in school and love living here. It’s become home for us. We want North Texas to be home for our former players. I’ve seen that done at Baylor. Coach Drew made it home where everyone who has gone through the program is connected to it.”
UNT has committed to helping McCasland create a similar environment within his program by upgrading what he has to work with. McCasland has signed contract extensions on a near annual basis since arriving at UNT in the spring of 2017.
He inked an extension in the spring of 2021 that runs through the 2027-28 season and pays him a base salary of $600,000 with incentives that push the total value of the contract past $800,000.
UNT is in the process of finalizing another extension with McCasland. The school and McCasland have agreed to the basic terms of a deal that is expected to push his annual compensation into the range of $1 million per year.
“I feel really good about what coach McCasland has done here, how much value he put in being here and where we are at as a program,” Baker said. “We're going to continue to take care of him and invest in the program.”
The investments UNT is making in the program are what is important to McCasland. UNT traveled to key games late in the season on private jets and has upgraded its basketball facilities at the Super Pit multiple times during McCasland’s tenure.
Those improvements, including an upgraded locker room and new coaches' offices, as well as an increased budget are expected to help UNT remain competitive as it makes the transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT is expected to make the jump after the 2022-23 school year.
“I believe in the people here and that ultimately anything we would ever need financially will be provided because that is what’s happened over the last five years,” McCasland said. “The better we have gotten the more investments have been made.”
McCasland and Baker discuss ways to move the program forward at the end of each season. The focus of those talks this year wasn’t McCasland’s contract.
“The focus was how we improve the everyday operations that impact our student-athletes,” McCasland said. “That’s where the emphasis was. The university has made a big commitment to make everything in our program better.”
McCasland has a vision of what he wants UNT’s program to become and believes the school is moving closer to that goal.
That progress is what makes McCasland comfortable with what he sees as a terrific situation at UNT.
“It’s about the people you love,” McCasland said. “Even if you lose players and assistant coaches, they can still believe that this is their home and that they were a part of something special here. That’s the part I love.”