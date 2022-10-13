Logan Wilson could feel the excitement welling up inside when he took the field for North Texas’ game against Memphis this season.
The former Bishop Dunne standout seemed destined to play a key role on the college level for years. He was a highly rated recruit and signed with Kansas State back in 2019.
The journey from that point to his first start was a bit of a struggle.
Wilson redshirted his first season at Kanas State before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe ahead of the 2020 campaign.
The sophomore received a call that fall that changed the course of his football journey.
His grandmother, Rosie Reaves, had COVID-19.
“I was in my room when I first heard about it,” Wilson said. “She was really sick. I had to go back home. I didn’t know if I wanted to go back to Monroe. I went back for a couple of weeks before I opted out so I could come home and be closer to family.”
Wilson’s college career might have ended once he chose to sit out the 2020 season like several college football players did if it hadn’t been for Clay Jennings. The former UNT assistant coach reached out to Wilson and offered him a spot at UNT as a walk-on.
Wilson has carved out a role with the Mean Green since and is expected to play a significant role Saturday when UNT takes on Louisiana Tech in a key Conference USA showdown.
UNT (3-3) is tied with UTSA atop the conference standings at 2-0 and can set up a huge game with the Roadrunners next week by knocking off the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0).
The Mean Green endured an up-and-down first half of the season. They were blown out by SMU and UNLV but did topple UTEP and Florida Atlantic in conference play to move to the top of the C-USA standings.
UNT has seen a host of players come through in key spots to help the Mean Green extend their C-USA winning streak that dates to last season to seven games.
Cornerback Ridge Texada was the star of UNT’s win over FAU after returning an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and bringing another back 60 yards to the Owls' 1-yard line.
Wilson quietly contributed as well while posting two tackles and breaking up a pair of passes in the fourth quarter. One of those breakups came on a second-and-goal play from the UNT 9-yard line. He has recorded eight tackles and has also recovered a fumble on the season.
“Logan is a prime example of a guy being prepared when it’s his time to go in and make plays,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s done that, which is a credit to him and his coaches.
“He has a great attitude and is awesome to coach. He loves ball. I’m proud of the way he’s responded.”
Being around his his family helped Wilson navigate the challenge of starting out at UNT as a walk-on. His grandmother has recovered from her bout with COVID and has been able to enjoy his recent success.
“It was difficult because I was on scholarship everywhere I’d been,” Wilson said. “Coming here as a walk-on took a toll on me, but I kept fighting and working every day.”
That work paid off at the end of UNT’s preseason practices when Littrell awarded Wilson a scholarship. His role in the Mean Green’s defense has grown since.
Wilson recovered a fumble in UNT’s loss to SMU and moved into the Mean Green’s lineup after he posted four tackles in their loss to UNLV.
He has finished with two tackles in each of UNT’s last two games and had what might have been his best overall game of the season in the Mean Green’s win over FAU.
“Logan’s a great athlete and a good kid,” UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner said. “He’s been a couple of different places. It took him a little bit to find his niche and where he could help us, but he’s become a great asset.”
UNT will need Wilson to be at his best when the Mean Green take on Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have two receivers ranked in the top 10 in C-USA in receiving yards per game in Griffin Hebert (80.6) and Tre Harris (75.2).
UNT is allowing 276.5 passing yards per game, a total that ranks eighth out of 11 teams in C-USA.
Wilson will be a key part of UNT’s plan to improve on that total and extend its conference winning streak.
“It was excitement and relief,” Wilson said of his chance to start for the first time. “I just felt like I could do more. I’m glad I got my feet wet. It was my first full game since high school.”
Wilson played in front of his family often back then. He’s got that chance again at UNT after a winding journey in college football.
The opportunity is special for him.
“There were times I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” Wilson said of if he would ever find a place where he could make an impact. “I knew I could play, always work hard and know the game of football.
“I knew it would come eventually.”