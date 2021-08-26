Get Your Rear on the Record update: Key booster checks in By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Aug 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Picks for the Denton Record-Chronicle's annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project UNT's record are quickly coming in. DRC file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We made our annual call for the Denton Record-Chronicle's Get Your Rear on the Record contest yesterday.The picks have quickly flowed in since. The point of the exercise to project the North Texas football team's record is largely to get the pulse of Mean Green fans heading into the season.Just short of 50 readers have checked in so far with about half picking UNT to post a winning season. By far the most interesting pick thus far came from UNT booster Dillon Lovelace, who picked UNT to finish 9-4. Boosters often have an insight into what is going on behind the scenes.Is it a good sign?We will soon see.If you haven't sent your guess in yet, drop me an email at bvito@dentonrc.com.Get Your Rear on the Record picks 9-4 — Dillon Lovelace8-5 — Fidel Lozano, Joel Villanueva, Rick Herold, Mark Gaston, Kane Pritchard, Robert Bell8-4 — Ed Collopy7-6 — Miles Meador, David Barnes, Craig Christensen, Aldo Avina, Tony DeSousa7-5 — Scott Campbell, Andrew Lott, Evan Frantum, William Moriarity, Mark Miller, Cary Linck, Rob Hudnall6-7 — García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson5-6 (one COVID cancelation) — Damon Gochneaur, Dan Franks5-7 — Jared Morris, Daniel Becherer, Richard Gall, Jim Hull, Bill Kenney, Bryan Graves, Daniel Becherer, Bill Kenney, Derrick Murray, Jacob Flores5-8 — Trevor Watson4-8 — Andrew Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Ben Gooding, Harry Meiers, David Mudry3-9 — Adam Rosenfield2-10 — Ryan Munthe BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dillon Lovelace Rear Sport Record Booster Pick Email Contest Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Ryan season preview: New quarterback Khalon Davis unfazed by lofty expectations Denton season preview: Electric running back Coco Brown to fuel Broncos' offense Denton eager to start fresh in season opener against Lake Dallas Braswell season preview: Youth and taste of success can take the Bengals a long way Dion Novil returned for a fifth season at UNT with one goal in mind — winning a championship UNT's Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference to go hybrid this fall North I-35E reopened after pickup hit Denton fire engine Woman arrested on warrants during domestic disturbance investigation