Records picks art
Picks for the Denton Record-Chronicle's annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project UNT's record are quickly coming in.

We made our annual call for the Denton Record-Chronicle's Get Your Rear on the Record contest yesterday.

The picks have quickly flowed in since. The point of the exercise to project the North Texas football team's record is largely to get the pulse of Mean Green fans heading into the season.

Just short of 50 readers have checked in so far with about half picking UNT to post a winning season. 

By far the most interesting pick thus far came from UNT booster Dillon Lovelace, who picked UNT to finish 9-4. Boosters often have an insight into what is going on behind the scenes.

Is it a good sign?

We will soon see.

If you haven't sent your guess in yet, drop me an email at bvito@dentonrc.com.

Get Your Rear on the Record picks 

9-4 — Dillon Lovelace

8-5 — Fidel Lozano, Joel Villanueva, Rick Herold, Mark Gaston, Kane Pritchard, Robert Bell

8-4 — Ed Collopy

7-6 — Miles Meador, David Barnes, Craig Christensen, Aldo Avina, Tony DeSousa

7-5 — Scott Campbell, Andrew Lott, Evan Frantum, William Moriarity, Mark Miller, Cary Linck, Rob Hudnall

6-7 — García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson

5-6 (one COVID cancelation) — Damon Gochneaur, Dan Franks

5-7 — Jared Morris, Daniel Becherer, Richard Gall, Jim Hull, Bill Kenney, Bryan Graves, Daniel Becherer, Bill Kenney, Derrick Murray, Jacob Flores

5-8 — Trevor Watson

4-8 — Andrew Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Ben Gooding, Harry Meiers, David Mudry

3-9 — Adam Rosenfield

2-10 — Ryan Munthe

