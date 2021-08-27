Records picks art
Picks for the Denton Record-Chronicle's annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project UNT's record are quickly coming in.

 DRC file photo

The North Texas football team's season is now just more than a week away.

Each year we ask UNT fans to send in their picks for the Mean Green's record. We have had a steady flow of guesses arrive in the last couple of days.

Be sure to send your guess in to bvito@dentonrc.com and check out the picks other people have sent in below.

North Texas record picks

10-3 – Zach Werblo

9-4 – Dillon Lovelace, Mark Beaty

9-3 – Scott Cass

8-5 -- Fidel Lozano, Joel Villanueva, Rick Herold, Mark Gaston, Kane Pritchard, Robert Bell

8-4 – Ed Collopy, Steve Knowles

7-6 -- Miles Meador, David Barnes, Craig Christensen, Aldo Avina, Tony DeSousa, Alec McKinley

7-5 – Scott Campbell, Andrew Lott, Evan Frantum, William Moriarity, Mark Miller, Cary Linck, Rob Hudnall

6-7 -- García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson, Ethan Holmes

5-6 (one COVID cancelation) -- Damon Gochneaur, Dan Franks

5-7 -- Jared Morris, Daniel Becherer, Richard Gall, Jim Hull, Bill Kenney, Bryan Graves, Daniel Becherer, Bill Kenney, Derrick Murray, Jacob Flores, Greg Everly, Bernie Vasquez

5-8 – Trevor Watson, Andrew Heine

4-8 – Andrew Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Ben Gooding, Harry Meiers, David Mudry, Joe Eckstein, Patrick McMullen

3-9 – Adam Rosenfield

2-10 – Ryan Munthe

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

