Get Your Rear on the Record update -- Picks for UNT's record continue to roll in By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Aug 27, 2021 The North Texas football team's season is now just more than a week away.Each year we ask UNT fans to send in their picks for the Mean Green's record. We have had a steady flow of guesses arrive in the last couple of days.Be sure to send your guess in to bvito@dentonrc.com and check out the picks other people have sent in below.North Texas record picks10-3 – Zach Werblo9-4 – Dillon Lovelace, Mark Beaty9-3 – Scott Cass8-5 -- Fidel Lozano, Joel Villanueva, Rick Herold, Mark Gaston, Kane Pritchard, Robert Bell8-4 – Ed Collopy, Steve Knowles7-6 -- Miles Meador, David Barnes, Craig Christensen, Aldo Avina, Tony DeSousa, Alec McKinley7-5 – Scott Campbell, Andrew Lott, Evan Frantum, William Moriarity, Mark Miller, Cary Linck, Rob Hudnall6-7 -- García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson, Ethan Holmes5-6 (one COVID cancelation) -- Damon Gochneaur, Dan Franks5-7 -- Jared Morris, Daniel Becherer, Richard Gall, Jim Hull, Bill Kenney, Bryan Graves, Daniel Becherer, Bill Kenney, Derrick Murray, Jacob Flores, Greg Everly, Bernie Vasquez5-8 – Trevor Watson, Andrew Heine4-8 – Andrew Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Ben Gooding, Harry Meiers, David Mudry, Joe Eckstein, Patrick McMullen3-9 – Adam Rosenfield2-10 – Ryan Munthe BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.