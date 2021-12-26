North Texas is headed into the offseason once again following a campaign that could be judged in a couple of ways.
The Mean Green finished 6-7 after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic last week.
The fact UNT was in the postseason at all after starting 1-6 and losing wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush, not to mention running back Oscar Adaway III, to season-ending injuries seems like a Christmas miracle.
The Mean Green losing a fifth straight bowl game under coach Seth Littrell, this time a 27-14 setback against the RedHawks in what looked like a winnable game, roughly equated to a lump of coal in the stocking.
We’ll get to evaluating the season over the next few weeks.
But before we get to all that, it’s time for a Denton Record-Chronicle tradition — the conclusion of our annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest.
Those of you who have been around over the years, know the drill.
We here at the paper tired of seeing UNT backers offer up record predictions of grandeur or epic failure for the Mean Green in August without any accountability when it’s all said and done.
And thus, the Get Your Rear on the Record contest was born.
Every year we challenge UNT fans to send in their record predictions for the year along with their names (this exercise is all about accountability, after all).
We file them away in our secret picks vault and unearth them after the season to see who was right, who was wrong and who receives each year’s coveted Ridiculous Homer award.
Requiring people to include their names with their guesses suppresses the number of entries. I am always stunned by the number of people who ask to enter without their names, lest a member of the UNT athletic department see their guess and question their bind, unwavering faith in the Mean Green.
This year, we had 77 brave souls send in picks.
Part of the point of the exercise is the gauge the UNT fan base’s mood heading into the season. Well over half of the fans who sent in guesses picked the Mean Green to be bowl eligible with at least six wins.
Just less than half picked UNT to post a winning record.
Five longtime readers are this year’s GYROTR winners for being right on the money with guesses of 6-7.
García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson, Ethan Holmes, Kevin Sanders have now attained GYROTR immortality.
We will now pause so they can all take a victory lap around their home office, workplace or wherever they might be reading this column.
Zach Werblo (10-3) and Jonathan Moreno (10-4) both picked UNT to finish with double-figure wins and take home this year’s Ridiculous Homer awards.
Our old friend Ryan Munthe picked a UNT team that has now been to bowl games in five of the last six years to go 2-10 and is this year’s Fan With Little Faith.
Since this is all about accountability, I must confess that I was a game off this year. My guess was 7-6, a projection that was based largely on the arrival of defensive coordinator Phil Bennett and Littrell’s ability to always find a way to get the Mean Green into the postseason.
Picking UNT to get back to a bowl game was a bit of a leap of faith considering the Mean Green’s schedule. UNT faced six teams that either played in a bowl game or were invited to one that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 following a game against Northwestern State to open the season.
Going out on a limb seemed like a reasonable move with Bennett on the sideline. The former SMU coach has a ton of skins on the wall as a defensive coordinator.
There was no way UNT would be as bad defensively under Bennett as it was under Clint Bowen in 2020 when the Mean Green finished last nationally with an average 522.1 total yards allowed per game.
That projection was right on. UNT was one of the most improved teams in the country defensively after allowing 382.4 yards per game.
My assumption was improvement on that side of the ball would result in a few wins people didn’t see coming. That was exactly what transpired after the Mean Green’s schedule threatened to derail the season.
UNT started 1-6 before closing the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The Mean Green capped that run by knocking off UTSA, which was ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll.
That win made UNT bowl eligible. My 7-6 projection was also based on a guess that UNT’s luck when it comes to bowl opponents would finally change.
The Mean Green had terrible luck with bowl matchups after drawing a winnable game against Army in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
UNT faced a loaded Troy team, a nationally ranked Utah State team that featured future NFL quarterback Jordan Love and a talented Appalachian State squad that finished just outside the AP Top 25 after hammering the Mean Green in their last three bowl appearances.
UNT’s luck with matchups did improve. The Mean Green drew a 6-6 Miami (Ohio) team.
UNT just didn’t capitalize.
The RedHawks shut down UNT’s running game, came up with two key interceptions and held off the Mean Green.
Miami’s win made five of our longtime readers the big winners of this year’s contest, while snatching victory away from 13 people – including myself – who all picked UNT to finish 7-6.
Go ahead and start pondering your pick for next year. It will be time for 2022 edition of Get Your Rear on the Record before you know it.
2021 Get Your Rear on the Record picks
10-3 — Zach Werblo
10-4 — Jonathan Moreno
9-4 — Dillon Lovelace, Mark Beaty, Ryan Dempsey
9-3 — Scott Cass, John Douthitt
8-5 — Fidel Lozano, Joel Villanueva, Rick Herold, Mark Gaston, Kane Pritchard, Robert Bell, Billy Sierra
8-4 — Ed Collopy, Steve Knowles
7-6 — Miles Meador, David Barnes, Craig Christensen, Aldo Avina, Tony DeSousa, Alec McKinley, Jeff Withers, Dave Casey, Von Eaglin, Michael Holt, Matthew Cyr, Rodney Bridgers, Brett Vito
7-5 — Scott Campbell, Andrew Lott, Evan Frantum, William Moriarity, Mark Miller, Cary Linck, Rob Hudnall, Barbra Bruner
6-7 — García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson, Ethan Holmes, Kevin Sanders
6-6 (one COVID cancelation) — Dennis Tiemeier
6-6 — Andrew Lara
5-6 (one COVID cancelation) — Damon Gochneaur, Dan Franks
5-7 — Jared Morris, Daniel Becherer, Richard Gall, Jim Hull, Bill Kenney, Bryan Graves, Daniel Becherer, Bill Kenney, Derrick Murray, Jacob Flores, Greg Everly, Bernie Vasquez, Max Koch III, Robert Botts, Jeff Cameron, Sam Peters, Steve Hammond
5-8 — Trevor Watson, Andrew Heine
4-8 — Andrew Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Ben Gooding, Harry Meiers, David Mudry, Joe Eckstein, Patrick McMullen, Ronnie Seay
3-9 — Adam Rosenfield
2-10 — Ryan Munthe