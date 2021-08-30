Get Your Rear On The Record picks update By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Aug 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Picks for the Denton Record-Chronicle's annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project UNT's record are quickly coming in. DRC file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are now down to the final days before North Texas opens its season with a game against Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium.We put out our call for UNT fans to enter our annual Get Your Rear On The Record contest to project the Mean Green's record a few days ago.The picks have been coming in since. There is still time to get in.Be sure to send your guess to bvito@dentonrc.com2021 Record picks10-3 – Zach Werblo9-4 – Dillon Lovelace, Mark Beaty9-3 – Scott Cass, John Douthitt8-5 -- Fidel Lozano, Joel Villanueva, Rick Herold, Mark Gaston, Kane Pritchard, Robert Bell8-4 – Ed Collopy, Steve Knowles7-6 -- Miles Meador, David Barnes, Craig Christensen, Aldo Avina, Tony DeSousa, Alec McKinley, Jeff Withers, Dave Casey, Von Eaglin7-5 – Scott Campbell, Andrew Lott, Evan Frantum, William Moriarity, Mark Miller, Cary Linck, Rob Hudnall6-7 -- García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson, Ethan Holmes5-6 (one COVID cancelation) -- Damon Gochneaur, Dan Franks5-7 -- Jared Morris, Daniel Becherer, Richard Gall, Jim Hull, Bill Kenney, Bryan Graves, Daniel Becherer, Bill Kenney, Derrick Murray, Jacob Flores, Greg Everly, Bernie Vasquez, Max Koch III5-8 – Trevor Watson, Andrew Heine4-8 – Andrew Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Ben Gooding, Harry Meiers, David Mudry, Joe Eckstein, Patrick McMullen3-9 – Adam Rosenfield2-10 – Ryan Munthe BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rear Record Sport Contest Apogee Stadium Pick Update Get Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Infections triple in Denton ISD week over week UNT soccer team rolling heading into key home match with Baylor Argyle and Aubrey both ranked in top 20 of state volleyball poll Denton needs a new fire station near airport, officials say Police: Wrong-way driver said he was very high on cocaine, fell down Another 695 locals infected with coronavirus Denton in top 50 for educated small cities, according to report Get Your Rear On The Record picks update