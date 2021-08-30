Records picks art
Picks for the Denton Record-Chronicle's annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project UNT's record are quickly coming in.

 DRC file photo

We are now down to the final days before North Texas opens its season with a game against Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium.

We put out our call for UNT fans to enter our annual Get Your Rear On The Record contest to project the Mean Green's record a few days ago.

The picks have been coming in since. There is still time to get in.

Be sure to send your guess to bvito@dentonrc.com

2021 Record picks

10-3 – Zach Werblo

9-4 – Dillon Lovelace, Mark Beaty

9-3 – Scott Cass, John Douthitt

8-5 -- Fidel Lozano, Joel Villanueva, Rick Herold, Mark Gaston, Kane Pritchard, Robert Bell

8-4 – Ed Collopy, Steve Knowles

7-6 -- Miles Meador, David Barnes, Craig Christensen, Aldo Avina, Tony DeSousa, Alec McKinley, Jeff Withers, Dave Casey, Von Eaglin

7-5 – Scott Campbell, Andrew Lott, Evan Frantum, William Moriarity, Mark Miller, Cary Linck, Rob Hudnall

6-7 -- García Alejandro, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson, Ethan Holmes

5-6 (one COVID cancelation) -- Damon Gochneaur, Dan Franks

5-7 -- Jared Morris, Daniel Becherer, Richard Gall, Jim Hull, Bill Kenney, Bryan Graves, Daniel Becherer, Bill Kenney, Derrick Murray, Jacob Flores, Greg Everly, Bernie Vasquez, Max Koch III

5-8 – Trevor Watson, Andrew Heine

4-8 – Andrew Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Ben Gooding, Harry Meiers, David Mudry, Joe Eckstein, Patrick McMullen

3-9 – Adam Rosenfield

2-10 – Ryan Munthe

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

