Shannon Shorter has kept an eye on North Texas ever since he finished off a standout career with the Mean Green that included an NCAA tournament appearance back in 2010.
He follows along while playing overseas and comes back to UNT to visit every summer.
That connection is a big reason he's looking forward to The Basketball Tournament, the annual $1 million winner-takes-all event that began Saturday.
UNT has an alumni team in the field for the first time and Shorter is a key part of it. Bleed Green is the No. 7 seed in the Wichita Regional and set to face Eberlein Drive, the No. 2 seed, in the opening round at 1 p.m. Friday in Charles Koch Arena.
"To come back, play with these guys I have never played with and represent UNT is a blessing," Shorter said. "We all represent UNT, have had success and brought the city of Denton together."
Shorter and his teammates are hoping to do so again in one of the premier basketball events of the summer. The tournament includes 64 teams in a single-elimination bracket.
The field includes several college alumni teams and others that play for charitable causes. Herd That, a team of former Marshall greats, has been a staple of the event for years.
Seeing another Conference USA school enjoy success in the tournament helped prompt former UNT guards DJ Draper and JJ Murray to put a team together.
In addition to Shorter, the pair landed several former UNT greats who are playing professionally overseas, including Ryan Woolridge, Thomas Bell and Zach Simmons. Draper and Murray added a host of players with professional experience to that core.
Andre Shaw will serve as Bleed Green's head coach. He is UNT's director of basketball operations and will be assisted by Clay Wilson, another member of UNT's staff.
"We have a sense of camaraderie as a team and a love for the university," Draper said. "I didn't realize how big that would be. It's awesome to see Shannon Shorter back playing with the guys. Ryan Woolridge and Zach Simmons are back talking to the current North Texas players. That's really cool."
Several members of the Bleed Green's roster played a role in milestone moments for UNT's program.
Shorter was a member of the Mean Green's NCAA tournament team in 2010. Bell, Simmons and Murray all played in UNT's win over Purdue in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Draper helped UNT win the Conference USA regular season title in the 2019-20 season.
Bleed Green has been practicing since Sunday night, when its players were able to meet in Denton.
"We have been trying to build chemistry," Shorter said. "We are going to go out there, fight, give ourselves a chance and have fun."
Shorter will be making his fourth TBT appearance. He's previously played for the AfterShocks, the Region and Houston Live.
"I learned to just have fun and play the game," Shorter said. "Don't overthink it, be aggressive and take what the game gives you."
Bleed Green will face a stiff test right away in Eberlein Drive. The team has played in TBT every year since it was founded in 2014 and features NBA veterans Omari Spellman, Marcus Thornton and Darrun Hilliard.
"They have a bunch of good guys," Draper said. "They're going to execute really well and have a lot of talent. They always make noise in the tournament."
Eberlein Drive has nine wins all-time in TBT. Only three teams in this year's tournament have more heading into the event, including traditional powers Boeheim's Army and the Golden Eagles.
Boeheim's Army is a team of Syracuse alumni, while the Golden Eagles are a group of Marquette alumni.
"Eberlein Drive is similar to a group of seniors," Draper said. "We are similar to a group of freshmen who are new to this, but we have experienced players on the team and two coaches who are working their butts off. It's going to be really fun."