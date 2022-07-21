TBT preview art

Former North Texas guard Shannon Shorter, right, is among a host of UNT products who will play with Bleed Green in The Basketball Tournament beginning Friday. The team has been working out in Denton this week in preparation for its opener against Eberlein Drive in the Wichita Regional.

Shannon Shorter has kept an eye on North Texas ever since he finished off a standout career with the Mean Green that included an NCAA tournament appearance back in 2010.

He follows along while playing overseas and comes back to UNT to visit every summer.

Bleed Green roster

Bleed Green's roster for The Basketball Tournament:

Name Pos. School
Thomas Bell F North Texas
DJ Draper G North Texas
Murphy Holloway F Ole Miss
Ron Jackson Jr. F North Carolina A&T
Brandon Jefferson PG MSU Denver
Mike Miller G North Texas
Wendell Mitchell G Texas A&M
JJ Murray G North Texas
Shannon Shorter G North Texas
Jason Siggers G Albany
Zach Simmons C North Texas
Jordan Stevens PG Midwestern State
Ryan Woolridge G North Texas/Gonzaga
Andre Shaw Head coach Western New England
Chris Blakeley Ast. coach Abilene Chrstian
Clay Wilson Ast. coach Princeton
David Anderson GM North Texas

