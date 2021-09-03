Staff Writer
North Texas coach Seth Littrell knew it wouldn’t be easy to replace quarterback Mason Fine heading into the 2020 season a year ago.
Finding someone to take over for a legend never is.
The Mean Green will get another crack at it again this fall, beginning with their season opener against Northwestern State on Saturday night at Apogee Stadium.
Littrell declined to name a starter this week. All he’d say is that Austin Aune and Jace Ruder will both play. The two have been the leading candidates for the job throughout fall practice and were listed as co-starters on the depth chart.
“We have a really good idea of who is going to walk out there first,” Littrell said. “But there is a reason we put an ‘or’ there. It’s still a competition and both guys are going to play. I have a good feeling about where they are at.”
The hope is one will emerge and give UNT the stability it has lacked at quarterback since Fine graduated in 2019 after establishing himself as one of the greatest players in program history.
Aune started three games last season when he split time with Jason Bean.
Bean started seven games before leaving the program and transferring to Kansas.
Ruder joined the fray in the offseason after transferring in from North Carolina.
UNT’s coaches have been pleased with the progress both Ruder and Aune have made during a heated battle.
“It was a smooth transition,” Ruder said. “I did all my work this summer making sure I knew the offense before camp started. Once you step between the lines, the bullets are flying. You don’t have time to learn on the field.”
Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and will look to take the next step in his unusual journey in sports that included a six-year stint in the New York Yankees minor league system.
“My leash is a little shorter being an older guy, but I have the maturity that comes with being older,” said Aune, who’s 27. “The urgency is there.”
That is particularly true when it comes to UNT’s opener. Northwestern State finished 1-5 in a spring season.
The road gets a whole lot tougher for the Mean Green after that. UNT will play six straight games against teams that either played in a bowl game or were invited to one that was canceled in 2020 beginning with a game at SMU next week.
UNT’s game against Northwestern State will offer Littrell and his staff a chance to see what each of their quarterbacks offer in a game setting and establish a plan moving forward.
“They are both at a point right now where they are better than anything we had at any time this past season,” Littrell said. “But it’s practice.
“You never know 100% what’s going to happen when the bullets start flying.”
UNT is hoping that both Ruder and Aune will show signs of reaching their potential. Both were highly regarded prospects before their careers took a turn.
Ruder was a four-star prospect when he signed with North Carolina. Injuries helped derail the career with the Tar Heels. He broke his collarbone and a leg during his time in Chapel Hill.
He’s quickly gotten up to speed at UNT, where he is competing with another former top recruit in Aune.
The former Argyle standout signed with TCU to play football out of high school before reversing course after the New York Yankees took him in the second round of the draft.
Aune is in his fourth season with UNT’s program and felt good about where he and the Mean Green were headed in the late stages of fall camp.
“We are going in the right direction and are making progress toward where we need to be going into the season,” Aune said.
Part of UNT’s journey will be giving Aune and Ruder the opportunity early in the season to secure the starting role that has been in flux ever since Fine graduated.
“I have 100% confidence in whoever they pick,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “I have seen them in practice every day. They know exactly what they are doing and are going to do the best for the team whenever they are in.”
Key matchup UNT LB KD Davis vs. Northwestern State RB Scooter Adams
UNT will play its first game under defensive coordinator Phil Bennett when it takes on Northwestern State.
Bennett is moving UNT to a 4-2-5 system. The Mean Green finished last nationally in 2020 with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
UNT’s hopes to improve will rest largely with how a group of veteran players adapt to the scheme. One of the Mean Green’s best returning players is linebacker KD Davis. The junior led UNT with 75 tackles last season and will move into a new role in the second level of the Mean Green’s defense.
UNT will look to Davis to set the tone when it takes on Northwestern State and its star running back Scooter Adams. The junior averaged 113.5 rushing yards per game last season, when he scored seven rushing touchdowns.
The Mean Green struggled in every way imaginable defensively last season. Holding Adams in check would be a step in the right direction for UNT.
Davis will be a big part of the Mean Green’s plans to reach that goal.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. Northwestern State’s defense
UNT led Conference USA with an average of 35.2 points per game last season and has several of its key players returning.
DeAndre Torrey led UNT in rushing with an average of 72.9 yards per game. Wide receiver Deonte Simpson is also back after catching 25 passes for 517 yards in 2020.
The question is what UNT will look like at quarterback with Ruder and Aune. The Mean Green’s offense could also look a little different after Mike Bloesch took over as UNT’s full-time offensive coordinator and play-caller. He worked as co-coordinator last season.
The Mean Green’s game against Northwestern State will offer an opportunity for a trial run. The Demons allowed 30.2 points per game last season.
UNT’s defense vs. Northwestern State’s offense
The Southland pushed its football season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northwestern State managed just one win, but it was a big one to cap the season.
The Demons took down Incarnate Word, which was ranked No. 19 at the FCS level, in a 49-47 barnburner.
UNT isn’t sure who it will see at quarterback. Junior Kaleb Fletcher and Zachary Clement are listed as co-starters.
The Mean Green have been preparing for both and will look to show some signs of life after a tough end to the 2020 season. UNT was blown out 56-28 by Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Mean Green gave up 500 rushing yards to the Mountaineers.
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Give Ruder, Aune a chance to shine
UNT’s season will hinge largely on either Ruder or Aune emerging to become a steady producer at quarterback. Aune had his moments last season when he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ruder is one of the most highly regarded quarterback UNT has ever signed.
Get on track defensively
A trial run against an FCS team is exactly what UNT’s defense needs. The Mean Green allowed at least 42 points in each of their last four games last season and are looking to take a step forward. UNT’s schedule gets a whole lot tougher the next few weeks. UNT needs to play well against the Demons.
Get the newcomers up to speed
UNT’s season will hinge in part on a host of newcomers who are expected to play key roles. JUCO transfer Kaci Moreka and Gabe Blair are listed as co-starters at left guard. Five newcomers are also in the two-deep in the secondary. UNT needs those players to be ready to go at SMU next week.
Gain confidence heading to SMU
UNT doesn’t just need to win its opener against Northwestern State. It needs to play well and gain some confidence. The last thing the Mean Green need is to end up in a tight game and see a host of holes in its lineup and problems to fix heading into its most important nonconference game of the season.