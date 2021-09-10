North Texas linebacker Tyreke Davis has become accustomed to facing old friends when the Mean Green take on SMU each season.
His best friend during his high school days at Ryan was Delano Robinson, a fellow linebacker who is now one of the Mustangs top players. They are still close and compete annually to see who can post the most tackles and interceptions.
Facing Tre Siggers on Saturday when the teams meet in Dallas will be a little different. Davis is friends with the former UNT running back who jumped to the Mean Green’s biggest rival as a graduate transfer in the offseason.
Davis won’t be comparing stats like he does with Robinson. UNT will depend on Davis to level Siggers when he gets the chance.
“Tre’s my guy,” Davis said. “I show him love and he shows me love, but at the end of the day it’s all about business.”
That business is just a bit more personal when UNT faces SMU. UNT coach Seth Littrell is longtime friends with SMU coach Sonny Dykes.
Davis is just one of several UNT players who are familiar with their SMU counterparts from their time in high school. The Mean Green’s fans also consider SMU their school’s biggest rival.
Littrell stated the obvious this week. All games are big. He just knows the stakes are higher when it comes to the Mustangs.
“We know who we are playing,” Littrell said. “SMU is always a big game, not only for our players, but also our fans and alumni. It’s big for their fans and alumni. It’s no secret.”
UNT appeared to be gaining traction in a series SMU leads 33-6-1 back in 2014, when it won for the third time in five meetings in the on-again, off-again local showdown. It’s been mostly SMU since with the Mustangs five of the last six meetings, including the last two.
UNT’s last win over SMU came in Davis’ first start for the Mean Green back in 2018. He’s racked up 188 tackles in his career and will be a key part of UNT’s plans to break through against the Mustangs again.
Siggers rushed for 164 yards in the Mean Green’s loss to SMU in 2019. He rushed for 46 yards in the Mustangs’ season-opening win over Abilene Christian and is expected to get at least a few carries against Davis and the rest of his former teammates.
“There’s going to be a lot of that in today’s college football world,” Dykes said of players facing their former teams. “It’s the way football is now.”
Sam Rice played for both SMU and UNT in his career. He played for the Mean Green in games against the Mustangs as a junior in 2015 and a senior in 2016 after transferring from SMU.
Siggers was a key addition to an SMU offense that was impressive against ACU. Tanner Mordecai threw a threw a school record seven touchdown passes in the Mustangs’ season opener.
“They’re very explosive and versatile,” Davis said. “They have a balanced offense, run and pass. It will come down to technique and executing plays.”
UNT’s defense showed significant improvement in its ability to execute in its win over NSU. The game marked Phil Bennett’s debut as UNT’s defensive coordinator. The Mean Green are still making the transition to playing in a new scheme under Bennett, who spent six seasons as SMU’s coach before his tenure ended in 2007.
UNT showed signs of progress under Bennett against NSU, holding the Demons scoreless in the second half. The Mean Green allowed 42.8 points per game last season.
“He keeps the game plan simple but efficient,” Davis said of Bennett. “We don’t have to think. We can just play.”
UNT is also adjusting on offense, where it has a new play-caller in Mike Bloesch and a new starting quarterback in Jace Ruder.
Bloesch had UNT’s offense humming in the first week of the season. Running back DeAndre Torrey rushed for 244 yards and helped Ruder settle in on a night he threw for 131 yards.
UNT will look to improve on those totals against an SMU defense that forced four turnovers last week on a night it will see several familiar faces on the SMU sideline, including Siggers.
“It’s just part of the game,” Littrell said. “It’s another player on another team. If you focus too much on everybody you know on the other sideline, it’d be hard to play. I know their coaches. I know their players. At the end of the day, it’s football.”
Key matchup UNT CB John Davis Jr. vs. SMU WR Danny Gray
SMU has threats all over the field offensively, particularly in the passing game. Mordecai’s seven touchdown passes against ACU went to four receivers, including wide receiver Danny Gray.
Gray caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns against ACU. He’ll be a familiar opponent for the Mean Green.
Gray caught two passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in a win over UNT last season, when he also returned a kickoff 64 yards.
The Mustangs will look to get the ball to Gray early and often. The challenge of slowing the senior down will fall in part to cornerback John Davis Jr.
UNT’s coaches were pleased with Davis’ progress in the offseason. The Texas Tech transfer is 6-foot-1. He has the size and speed to match up with Gray.
The Mean Green will need a big outing from the junior if it hopes to contain SMU’s potent offense.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. SMU’s defense
UNT showed signs of coming together offensively in its win over NSU. Torrey scored three rushing touchdowns against the Demons and displayed the ability to carry the load offensively.
Ruder looked comfortable in the Mean Green’s offense and gives UNT an added dimension due to his athleticism and running ability.
The Mean Green’s first big test will come against SMU, which is in its first season under new coordinator Jim Leavitt
The Mustangs were terrific in their win over ACU. The Mustangs intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble.
Edge: SMU
UNT’s defense vs. SMU’s offense
The Mean Green’s season will hinge largely on if Bennett can help UNT improve after it finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
UNT took a step in the right direction while allowing 418 yards in its win over NSU. Linebacker KD Davis had a monster game with 14 tackles and two sacks.
Facing SMU will be an entirely different challenge for the Mean Green. The Mustangs are loaded with talented wide receivers and running backs.
Nine different SMU players had at least two receptions for the Mustangs in their opening game of the season.
SMU rolled up 490 yards in the win.
Edge: SMU
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Find a way to get comfortable
UNT has lost 15 straight games against SMU in Dallas and hasn’t beaten the Mustangs on their home field since 1933. The Mean Green must find a way a comfort zone at Ford if they hope to pull off the stunner.
Get Ruder into a groove early
Ruder showed promise in his first game at UNT. He didn’t look overwhelmed and had command of the Mean Green’s offense. Showing that kind of poise against SMU’s defense that held ACU in check last week will be a different challenge.
Run the ball effectively
UNT’s entire offense is based on its ability to get the running game going to set up favorable matchups in the passing game. Torrey is coming off the best game of his career against NSU. UNT can’t let SMU take him away.
Win the big-play battle
UNT is a huge underdog in its game against SMU. The best way for an underdog to even things out and move into position to pull off the upset is to come up with big plays. The Mean Green need to force turnovers and hit on big offensive plays.