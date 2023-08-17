UNT women's basketball sked story
The North Texas women’s basketball team released its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday. UNT is headed into its first season under new coach Jason Burton.

The North Texas women’s basketball team will face Texas A&M in College Station on Nov. 12 in a high-profile game that highlights the Mean Green’s nonconference slate.

UNT women's baketball nonconference schedule

The following is the North Texas women's basketball team's nonconference schedule that was released on Thursday.

Date Opponent
Nov. 2 Oklahoma Christian
Nov. 6 UNT Dallas
Nov. 9 Grambling State
Nov. 12 at Texas A&M
Nov. 16 at Stephen F Austin
Nov. 19 at Southern Illinois
Nov. 24 vs. Samford*
Nov. 25 vs. North Dakota*
Dec. 1 Pepperdine
Dec. 6 Arkansas Pine Bluff
Dec. 9 Alcorn State
Dec. 17 at Louisiana-Lafayette
^Exhibition
*Lady Eagle Thansgiving Classic at Southern Miss