The North Texas women’s basketball team will face Texas A&M in College Station on Nov. 12 in a high-profile game that highlights the Mean Green’s nonconference slate.
UNT released its schedule leading up to its first season in the American Athletic Conference on Thursday.
The Mean Green will play their first game under new coach Jason Burton when they host Oklahoma Christian in an exhibition on Nov. 2. UNT will open its season a few days later when it hosts UNT Dallas on Nov. 6.
UNT Dallas competes on the NAIA level. The Mean Green will then face Grambling State out of the SWAC before taking on the Aggies.
The Mean Green finished 11-20 last season and are hoping to quickly rebuild under Burton, the former coach at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Burton spent nine seasons at Commerce, guided the Lions to two NCAA regional semifinal appearances and through the transition from Division II to Division I.
UNT has several of its key players returning, including forward Tommisha Lampkin and guard Jaaucklyn Moore. Lampkin was the Mean Green’s second-leading scorer last season with an average of 9.3 points per game, while Moore added 9.0 points.
The Mean Green added several key players to their core, including guard Dyani Robinson and forward DesiRay Kernal. Both played for Burton at Commerce.
UNT’s best chance to post a signature win will come when the Mean Green face the Aggies. Texas A&M finished 9-20 last season.
