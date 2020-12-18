KD Davis was on his way to grab a bite to eat last Sunday while pondering what the future held in a trying season for North Texas.
The Mean Green were 4-5 after beating UTEP in their regular season finale, leaving them with a 50-50 chance of earning a bowl berth. Davis wasn’t sure if he wanted to get his hopes up or not as he rolled through town.
That was when his phone rang.
Shane Elder, UNT’s director of football operations, called with the best news Davis had heard in weeks.
The Mean Green had been invited to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
“I was excited, and so was Shane,” Davis said. “We will get to go to the beach and have a great week.”
The high point will come when UNT faces Appalachian State on Monday at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina.
Earning a bowl bid led UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players to reflect this week on all they went through to return to the postseason after a one-year absence.
The Mean Green lost their best player after last season when quarterback Mason Fine graduated. UNT then endured the ups and downs while dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT had three games canceled and two more postponed. Several players were held out of games. Littrell said some of his players had been sent into quarantine three times due to contact tracing.
“It’s been challenging,” Littrell said. “If there is a silver lining, it’s that our experiences this year are going to help guys in a lot of different ways, whether it’s with mental toughness or something else. I’m proud of our team and really all the guys out there competing every Saturday in college football.
“If you can endure through all of this, you can get through a lot.”
Davis pointed to the late stages of summer when UNT found out it would play this season as the moment that set the tone for its bowl run.
“At the beginning of August, a bunch of teams were canceling, and we didn’t,” Davis said. “Knowing we were one of the teams that would play was exciting.
“Even when things were going wrong, we had to stay positive and do what we could to make it better.”
There was plenty that went wrong.
UNT was forced to play without Davis and fellow starting linebacker Tyreke Davis in the second week of the season due to coronavirus concerns. SMU hammered the Mean Green 65-35 at Apogee Stadium without that key duo.
UNT’s coronavirus issues only got worse the next week when the Mean Green were forced to call off their game at Houston.
UNT went more than a month without playing after beating Middle Tennessee on Oct.17.
“It’s tough to get ready and then get a call on Thursday and find out that week’s game is off,” senior tight end Jason Pirtle said. “You’ve been preparing hard. It’s really demoralizing.”
UNT stuck to the course despite those challenges and eventually started to see its perseverance pay dividends.
The Mean Green beat Rice 27-17 on Nov. 21 after their long layoff following their win over MTSU.
Jason Bean and Austin Aune, the quarterbacks charged with the task of replacing Fine, started to settle in. Bean threw for 181 yards, rushed for 169 and accounted for five touchdowns in UNT’s win over the Blue Raiders. Aune threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in UNT’s win over UTEP.
“After every game we clicked more and more and realized what we want to do and what we needed to fix,” freshman cornerback Loronzo Thompson said. “We were locked in.”
UNT didn’t go on a dramatic late season run or post an attention-grabbing performance. They just kept grinding when times got tough.
“We looked to our leadership, and the coaches reminded us how good we could be,” Davis said. “We went out and practiced hard. That paid off for us.”
UNT started to find out who it is as a team along the way. Littrell hired four new assistant coaches in the offseason, including defensive coordinator Clint Bowen.
The more UNT played, the more comfortable the Mean Green’s players became with those new coaches and their systems.
UNT won three of its last five games.
The last of those wins was the biggest. The Mean Green were sitting at 3-5 heading into its regular season finale against UTEP that looked like an elimination game as far as the postseason.
The Miners were 3-4 and were looking to finish the regular season at .500 or better for the first time since 2014.
UTEP was without starting quarterback Gavin Hardison, who didn’t make the trip to Denton for undisclosed reasons. The Miners put up a fight anyway.
UNT didn’t secure a 45-43 win until recovering an onside kick in the closing seconds.
Even then the Mean Green were uncertain if all the effort they put into one of the most unusual seasons in college football history would pay off.
There is no doubt at this point that those efforts were worth it.
Monday’s game will mark just the 12th time UNT has played in a bowl game in more than 100 years. This season’s edition of the Mean Green will have a chance to further cement their legacy by picking up UNT’s fourth bowl win.
Having that opportunity will be a milestone for UNT’s players, who waited nervously for a few hours before landing their bowl bid.
“With everything going on and our record, we didn’t know if we were going to play in a bowl or not,” Davis said.
The answer came just a few minutes after Davis climbed into his car.
Word quickly began to spread among UNT’s players that their season wasn’t over. All the work they put in during a trying season had paid off in the form of a bowl bid.
The news caused UNT’s players to think back on all they had been through, from games being canceled to the tough losses and players being held out.
“It was a huge challenge to get through it all,” Thompson said. “It’s was never going to be easy.”
In the end, that’s what made UNT’s journey to earn a spot in the Myrtle Beach Bowl all the more rewarding.