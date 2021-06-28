North Texas athletic director Wren Baker didn’t know what to expect when it came to the 2020-21 sports year as it approached a few months ago.
He wasn’t even sure the college football season would be played as the COVID-19 pandemic raced unchecked throughout the country.
There were plenty of speed bumps and detours along the way, but UNT managed to play 10 games in football, a full basketball season and as well as a slate of spring sports.
It was hard to imagine how the year could have unfolded better for UNT when it all wrapped up with the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships earlier this month.
UNT was represented there by pole vaulter Michael Gonzalez, who earned honorable mention All-America honors in the school’s final event of a trying year.
UNT's athletes faced uncertainty about the status of their seasons from the beginning and were routinely tested for COVID-19 throughout. Several were forced to miss time due to infections or contact tracing issues.
“I’m just amazed at how well our student-athletes did with a lot of changes and processes and protocols and expectations,” Baker said.
The highlight came early in the spring when the UNT men’s basketball team hit its stride at just the right time. The Mean Green won four games in four days at the Conference USA tournament to earn their first NCAA tournament bid since 2010.
That run turned out to be the precursor to one of the more important moments in the history of UNT’s athletics department. The Mean Green upset Purdue in overtime in an NCAA first-round game. The win was UNT’s first in the NCAA tournament in program history.
“It feels great,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said at an event to celebrate the win this spring. “This is what we talked about all year long, winning the Conference USA tournament and winning in the NCAA tournament. It feels great to be the best team in North Texas history.”
While the win by Grant McCasland’s team was the biggest of the year, it was far from the only significant milestone this year for UNT.
Seth Littrell and the UNT football team battled COVID-19 issues all season and went nearly a month without playing before pulling out a 45-43 win over UTEP in early December that helped land them in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT fell to the Mountaineers 56-28 but still managed to play in the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
“I thought they handled it great,” Littrell said of the season. “I was proud of them. A lot of coaches are. It was hard on the coaching staff and twice as hard on the student-athletes. You never knew what was going to happen each week with games, plus school and anything else that was going on in their lives.”
The UNT softball team picked up where its counterparts in football left off.
Pitcher Hope Trautwein made national news when she struck out all 21 batters she faced in a no-hitter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Trautwein became the first known player to reach the milestone at the Division I level and was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“We have talked to major publications across the country,” DeLong said after the game. “To get that exposure for our program is really cool.
“It helps build the interest in our program.”
UNT went on to win the C-USA regular season title in softball.
The UNT women’s golf team won the C-USA tournament and went in to capture the Let Them Play Classic. The event was put together quickly after the NCAA Baton Rouge regional was called off due to poor course conditions.
Having the event canceled was one of the tough moments in a trying year for UNT, largely due to the pandemic.
The way Baker, his coaches and UNT’s athletes responded made it one of the more memorable years in recent program history.