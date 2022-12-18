Manase for notebook

North Texas offensive lineman Manase Mose, right, congratulates running back Ikaika Ragsdale during the Mean Green's loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday at Toyota Stadium.

 Manny Florex/Advanced Images of Texas

FRISCO — Manase Mose set a number of records during his remarkable run while serving as an anchor for North Texas’ offensive line the last five years.

The former Euless Trinity standout added one final honor to that list on Saturday during UNT’s 35-32 loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl. The game marked Mose’s 62nd start, an NCAA record.

