FRISCO — Manase Mose set a number of records during his remarkable run while serving as an anchor for North Texas’ offensive line the last six years.
The former Euless Trinity standout added one final honor to that list on Saturday during UNT’s 35-32 loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl. The game marked Mose’s 62nd start, an NCAA record.
Mose entered the night tied with Costal Carolina’s Trey Carter, who started 61 games from 2017-21.
The senior started every game since his redshirt freshman season in 2018.
KD Davis moves up on C-USA tackles list
UNT senior linebacker KD Davis went down with an injury in the fourth quarter but not before he added to his list of accomplishments with the Mean Green.
Davis posted five tackles in UNT’s loss to Boise. He ended his college career with 426 tackles and had already set UNT’s career record for stops.
Davis jumped into fifth place in Conference USA history in career tackles after Saturday’s game.
UNT brings back Earle offensive set
UNT brought back its offensive set with backup quarterback Stone Earle in a run-based package for its loss to Boise.
Earle responded by rushing for 20 yards and throwing for 21. His 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Roberts gave UNT a 17-14 lead in the first half.
Aune adds to program marks
Austin Aune threw for 238 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and further solidified his place in the Mean Green’s record book.
The former Argyle standout has said that this will be his last collegiate season and pushed his career passing yardage total to 7,324. He finished in fourth place in program history, just 100 yards short of Derek Thompson, a member of UNT’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Aune’s 30-yard touchdown strike to Jyaire Shorter in the third quarter gave him sole possession of the school’s record for touchdowns responsible by a quarterback in a season for at 34. Program legend Mitch Maher held the previous record of 33.
Aune’s touchdown strike to Shorter was his 33rd of the year, extending his program record. Mason Fine held the previous record of 31.
Mooney solidifies records
Kicker Ethan Mooney had already set a host of program records during his time at UNT.
His performance against Boise State established the marks kickers will be chasing in the years to come. Mooney hit his only field goal attempt from 27 yards out and also connected on all three of his extra points.
He now has a program record 331 career points.
Briefly …
>> The 435 yards UNT rolled up in its loss to Boise State is a program record for a bowl game, surpassing the 410 yards the Mean Green posted in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
>> Jyaire Shorter’s 30-yard touchdown catch from Aune was the 20th of his career. He is the eighth player in program history with 20 touchdown catches.
