North Texas will take on Missouri on Saturday in a rare game against a Power Five conference team for the Mean Green.
UNT is 1-3 on the season and is riding a three-game losing streak after dropping its first two games in Conference USA play to UAB and Louisiana Tech.
Missouri is 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play after being drilled 62-24 by Tennessee last week. The Tigers are looking to bounce back in their homecoming game.
We are fortunate to welcome in Eric Blum of the Columbia Tribune to discuss the matchup. Eric covers the Tigers for the paper.
One can find his work on the Missouri section of the Tribune's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @ByEricBlum.
Here is what Eric had to say about tomorrow's game.
1. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Missouri. The Tigers lost in overtime at Boston College, were blown out at home against Tennessee and fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin. Where is Missouri mentally?
Mentally, Missouri is in an interesting place. There's no depth chart, which means less is known than usual five games into a regular season.
UNT comes to town as the Tigers' first opponent after the honeymoon period associated with Eli Drinkwitz's hire has ended. It'll see how MU responds with such a drastic shift in tone from the program.
A usually open and communicative stance has been locked down after the 38-point loss.
2. Missouri has struggled this season defensively and is allowing 38.0 points per game. What has the issue been?
Everything. The defensive line has gotten no push up front and allowed huge holes from opposing running backs consistently. The linebackers have played well, but there hasn't been enough from them to compensate for everyone else's mistakes.
The secondary is younger but has shown signs of improvement. Those haven't been present in the last two matchups, allowing a combined 103 points to Boston College and Tennessee.
There truly hasn't been a great, 60-minute defensive effort this year yet.
3. UNT has leaned on its running game all season. Missouri is giving up 306.8 rushing yards per game. Is there an opening there for the Mean Green?
Yes. Absolutely. If North Texas' offensive line can push MU around, like we've seen recently, there's every chance to turn the game into a shootout.
DeAndre Torrey looks more than capable of competing against the Tigers. He'll be a good barometer for how much Missouri's defense has improved in the week since stopping nothing the Volunteers did.
4. Who are some of the Missouri players UNT fans should know?
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is one of the better passers in the league and has slowly improved since becoming the Tigers starter last year. MU running back Tyler Badie has been the team's best player in 2021, taking over the No. 1 gig after three years learning from NFL players like Larry Rountree in front of him.
Badie was truly the only player Tennessee couldn't stop. He's a gifted runner and an option in the pass game.
Defensively, if Missouri is going to find its way against the Mean Green, look for safeties Martez Manuel and Jaylon Carlies to lead the way.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I think MU is in desperate need of a win and North Texas is an interesting challenge. I can't see a way the Tigers completely fall on their face for the second week at home.
While things aren't good in Columbia right now, there's not a tremendous overhaul in year No. 2 for Drinkwitz coming yet. A loss to UNT would do that.
I'll go Missouri 38, North Texas 21.