North Texas will open the first season of the Eric Morris era on Saturday with a game against Cal.
We are fortunate to welcome in Jack Curtis to discuss the game. Jack is a longtime Bay Area writer who is currently with Cal Sports Report, a part of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation website.
One can catch up with Jack at @jakecurtis53 on Twitter. Here's what Jack had to say about tomorrow's game.
1. Cal has named Sam Jackson V its starting quarterback. What challenges will he present UNT?
His ability to scramble and operate run-pass options are his strengths.
He may be the fastest player on the team, and Cal is counting on his running skills to provide a running threat from that position. His ability to throw from the pocket is still a question, and he is inexperienced, having never played in a college game when the outcome was on the line.
Jackson played sparingly at TCU last season.
2. The Cal offensive line appears to be one of the team’s strengths and UNT will play in a 3-3-5 this season. Will the Golden Bears be willing to up and run the ball at the Mean Green until they prove they can stop them?
The offensive line was Cal’s biggest weakness last season, preventing the Bears from having much of a running game despite the presence of a good runner in freshman Jaydn Ott.
It also gave Cal quarterback Jack Plummer little time to throw.
The personnel up front is virtually the same as last year, the only addition being Stanford transfer Barrett Miller. Cal coaches claim they are much improved, but we in the media will believe it when we see it.
3. Mike Bloesch is the new offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Cal after spending last season as UNT’s offensive coordinator. Will that give Cal an advantage? How so?
It might help Cal a little because Bloesch knows a lot of the offensive players, but as Bloesch noted, coaches get most of their information about opposing players from film, and that will still be the case for the North Texas game.
Bloesch might provide some insight on the personality of some players and what makes them struggle.
4. It’s going to be brutally hot at kickoff. How has Cal prepared for the challenge of the Texas heat, and do you think it will be a factor?
I think it has to be a factor, especially in the fourth quarter.
Cal spent one day of practice this past weekend at UC Davis (University of California at Davis) where the temperature was 95 degrees, but that’s different from practicing in the heat on a regular basis or playing in a game where the temperature will be 99 or 100.
Two years ago Cal played a September game at TCU where the game-time temperature was 90. Cal lost that game 34-32 after being ahead 19-7.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I think it will be a close game that is tough to predict since both teams have questions about their quarterbacks. If Jackson and/or Jaydn Ott run for a lot of yards, Cal could prevail, but if Jackson makes mistakes and turns the ball over, the Bears will lose.
Both scenarios are entirely possible.
The fourth quarter may be pivotal because the heat has to have an effect on the Cal players who not used to temperatures near 100 degrees.
The spread is 6.5 in favor of Cal, and would take the points because I think it’s an even game on North Texas’ home field.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.