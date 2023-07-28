ARLINGTON — Friday night football has been an important part of Eric Morris’ life as far back as he can remember.
North Texas’ new coach is the son of a former Texas high school coach and played at Shallowater before starring at Texas Tech. He’s been to plenty of Friday night high school games since in order to recruit the state’s top players as an assistant coach.
He and his coaches won’t have that opportunity at least once this year. UNT is playing longtime rival SMU on Nov. 10 in a rare Friday night college game.
Playing on Friday isn’t a situation Morris and several other Texas college coaches are comfortable with, even though they understand the reasons behind scheduling games then.
“Friday nights are such an important piece of my upbringing,” Morris said during American Athletic Conference media days this week. “Texas is a little different than other states. We would rather not play on Friday, but at the same time I understand that for our TV deal, those things are going to happen.”
The American reached a 12-year media rights extension with ESPN in the spring of 2019. Playing on ESPN regularly is expected to be a boon for UNT, which joined the league over the summer after a decade in Conference USA.
Part of the trade-off is occasionally playing midweek games. The American has 12 weeknight games scheduled this season with six coming on Fridays.
Other than two games slated for Thursday, Aug. 31, all of them will be shown on ESPN or ESPN2.
The national exposure those games provide is huge for the league. Having its annual rivalry game against SMU on ESPN2 will provide UNT great exposure.
The downside of playing on Friday night in Texas is that it often puts college games in direct conflict with high school games.
UNT and SMU avoided the high school regular season by a week, but the first round of the playoffs will be underway. First-round games are often played on Friday nights, though some are also held on Thursday or Saturday.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said this summer that the league is considering playing more games on Friday nights.
The idea drew a strong reaction from Joe Martin, the executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
“We are certainly opposed to that,” Martin said at the THCA convention. “That is something that was shocking for us to read. It’s about TV money.
“We want to keep Friday night pure in high school football. We’re so different from everybody else. Our communities still go and support our teams. Any other football, whether it’s Division I or NFL, that is out there on Friday night, we’re opposed to that.”
The Big 12 has six Friday night games this year, including four conference games.
Morris isn’t the only Texas college coach who is not fond of the idea of playing on Friday night. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee feels the same way.
Lashlee also pointed to the unique nature of Texas high school football as a reason to avoid playing on Friday nights while acknowledging that television contracts make those games important.
“I’m not for us playing on Friday nights in Texas,” Lashlee said. “Texas high school football and what the THSCA and the UIL do make it different than anywhere else.
“Friday nights are about communities in the state. Why would we want communities to have to decide between going to a high school game or a college game? We should work together. We can play on Thursdays and Saturdays. Fridays, as much as we can, should be about high schools.”
SMU has two Friday night games this year. The Mustangs will also face Temple on Oct. 20.
Morris doesn’t expect many people back in Shallowater to be planted in front of their televisions at home watching the Mean Green take on the Mustangs.
“Hopefully, they will be sitting at the game in Shallowater on their phones streaming our game because they’re not going to miss the Shallowater game,” Morris said. “We are so proud to join the American and have national coverage. It’s a dream come true for us as an institution.
“We love Friday nights and Texas high school football, but what has to be done has to be done.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.