Upton Stout stood on the turf at Apogee Stadium last week during North Texas’ game against Southern Miss and waited.
The UNT cornerback had already made a host of key plays during his freshman season and appeared as if he had come up with another after knocking the ball free from running back Frank Gore Jr.
The question was if Stout forced the fumble that fellow cornerback Quinn Whitlock pounced on before Gore was down.
The replay ruling that Gore’s knee hit the turf before the ball came out is one of the few bounces that haven’t gone Stout’s way during a solid debut campaign that will continue Saturday night when the Mean Green host Charlotte.
The former Houston North Shore standout made his first start in UNT’s 41-31 loss to the Golden Eagles. He finished with 11 tackles in addition to nearly forcing a turnover.
“It was fun,” Stout said. “I worked hard. It paid off. I was able to go out there and show them I can play.”
There is little doubt at this point that is the case, even after what would have been his biggest play of the season was wiped out.
“I was ready for the next play, but that was one I wish I could have had,” Stout said.
He’ll have plenty of additional opportunities as UNT looks to get on track defensively. The Mean Green have given up at least 31 points in all three of their games and rank last in Conference USA with an average of 45.7 points allowed per game.
“Stout has a warrior spirit and gives it everything he has,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He loves to compete and loves football. He is always out there outside of practice trying to get better, whether it’s going against our top receivers or staying after practice doing footwork drills with coaches.
“He’s all in. And again, he has a lot of room for improvement.”
Stout ranks second among UNT players with 21 tackles and also has one pass breakup on the year. Only linebacker KD Davis has more tackles among UNT players with 23.
Stout attributed his quick start at UNT in part to the foundation he has in place from his time at North Shore. The Mustangs won the Class 6A Division I state title in 2018 and 2019.
North Shore was loaded with top recruits during Stout’s time with the program, including Shadrach Banks, a wide receiver who is a senior and has committed to Texas A&M.
“It helped me a lot,” Stout said. “I was going against Division I players and five-star talent every day.”
The experience Stout gained at North Shore helped him develop into a top college prospect. A host of programs across the country offered Stout a scholarship, including New Mexico and UTSA.
Stout committed to Utah State in the summer of 2019 and was set to join the Aggies along with teammate John Gentry. Stout stuck with that decision for nearly five months before backing out and committing to UNT in December.
“I’m glad I flipped,” Stout said. “That gave me an opportunity to play closer to home than Utah State. That’s why I switched. That and the coaches.”
Stout quickly rose through the ranks of UNT’s defensive backs after arriving in Denton. He attributed his growth in part to cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings, as well as fellow defensive backs Cam Johnson and Quinn Whitlock.
“Cam and Quinn have helped me a lot,” Stout said. “They have sat me down and texted me to tell me what I need to fix or work on.”
Technique has been vitally important to Stout’s success throughout his career. He is among the shortest defensive backs on UNT’s roster at 5-foot-9.
“He makes up for it the same way a lot of guys do,” Littrell said of Stout’s size. “He has desire and heart and wants to be great. If you play hard every snap, you can overcome a lot.
“He’s been told a lot he’s going to be too little to do this or that. He doesn’t see himself that way.”
Stout saw himself as a potential starter when he arrived at UNT and went to work. Footwork at the line of scrimmage has been his focus over the last few weeks.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Stout said. “Coach Jenkins has been putting me in a lot of games. I have been learning all different types of coverages.”
Stout continued to put those lessons into practice last week in UNT’s loss to Southern Miss. He made several key plays and just missed on another when the fumble he forced was overturned.
That performance showed Stout could be an impact player for UNT despite being undersized.
“I have been told for a long time that I can’t play because I’m too small,” Stout said. “That makes me go hard every day.”