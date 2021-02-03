Another national signing day is in the books for North Texas.
The Mean Green signed 17 recruits after adding Nacogdoches safety Dillion Williams at the last minute.
The group is currently ranked No. 2 among classes in Conference USA by 247Sports behind UTSA.
Here are four thoughts on where UNT stands at the end of the first day of the late signing period.
1. There is a lot to like with what UNT added
UNT has improved dramatically when it comes to recruiting since coach Seth Littrell put more emphasis on that aspect of the program several years ago.
UNT landed one of its more decorated recruits in recent years when Greenville wide receiver Caleb Johnson backed out of a commitment to Oklahoma to sign with the Mean Green. The Sooners recruited Johnson as a cornerback. He wanted to play wide receiver. UNT was smart to give him the opportunity.
The late addition of Williams was also one that bolstered UNT's class significantly.
Landing offensive lineman Gabe Blair was also terrific for UNT. Denton and the surrounding communities are flat loaded with talent. All UNT needs to do is land a handful of those top players each season to get to where it needs to go.
Landing Blair was a big step in the right direction.
UNT also needed another option at quarterback and landed a promising transfer in North Carolina graduate transfer Jace Ruder.
2. One has to wonder if UNT added enough defensively
UNT added several promising defensive players in its class, including junior college defensive lineman Kalvin Hutchings.
Cornerback Logan Wilson transferred in from Louisiana-Monroe a few weeks ago.
The question is if UNT added enough to turn the tide after it allowed 42.8 points per game in 2020.
New defensive coordinator Phil Bennett traditionally runs a 4-2-5 scheme. UNT needed some help up front to make that type of system work after running a 3-3-5 last season.
Picking up Hutchings will help. UNT also added three high school defensive linemen. The Mean Green will be in a whole lot better position if Fehi Vailea, Trent Ward and Kevin Greene show that they can help right away.
UNT could still add transfers on the defensive side of the ball in the next few weeks. It certainly would help matters, especially after a few key starters transferred out, including safety Cam Johnson.
Johnson landed at UCLA.
Littrell has changed leadership on the defensive side of the ball on a near annual basis. At some point one has to wonder if it's the talent on the field is a bigger problem than how the latest defensive coordinator is utilizing that talent.
3. UNT made a good move by casting a wider net
There is no question that UNT needs to grab as much talent as it can in the talent-rich Denton area.
The reality is that the Mean Green are pretty far down on the pecking order of desired destinations in Texas. The Dallas area is also one of the most heavily recruited in the country.
UNT has landed a host of impact players by grabbing late qualifiers and overlooked talents from other states over the years.
UNT Hall of Fame running back Patrick Cobbs and future Hall of Fame quarterback Mason Fine were from Oklahoma. UNT has also landed a host of impact players who qualified late or were a little off the beaten path in terms of recruiting.
Littrell's staff went back to that strategy with its latest class. Williams was a late qualifier. UNT also dipped into Alabama, Tennessee and Nevada in addition Oklahoma for players.
4. UTSA's performance is an attention-grabber
UTSA is easily UNT's biggest rival in C-USA and has the top class in C-USA at the end of national signing day.
The Roadrunners landed a 21 players, including several top high school and junior college players. What makes UTSA's haul all the more impressive are the transfers from other Football Bowl Subdivision programs who will be immediately eligible next season.
UTSA went 7-5 in its first season under Jeff Traylor and took another step in the right direction with a recruiting class that was one of the top storylines in C-USA on signing day.
Ranking second to UTSA after signing day is a bit of a head-turner for the UNT faithful.