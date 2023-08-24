North Texas answered its biggest question heading into the first season of Eric Morris’ tenure a few days ago when the Mean Green’s new coach named Stone Earle his starting quarterback.
The release of UNT’s first depth chart ahead of its season opener against Cal on Sept. 2 provided answers to a few others.
The Mean Green had decisions to make along their offensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary.
Here are four aspects that stand out about UNT’s depth chart that was posted Thursday.
-- QBs Stone Earle and Chandler Rogers are listed as "or." Earle will start.
-- Phil Hill has won a starting job at safety.
-- Jaylen Smith will start at linebacker.
-- John Davis is back at cornerback. pic.twitter.com/LeHeedObnC
Ethan Miner wins the center job
Arkansas State transfer Ethan Miner was one of the more intriguing transfers UNT added in the offseason for a couple of reasons.
Miner came to Denton with a lot of experience after making 24 starts at ASU, including 12 at center last season. He also didn’t arrive at UNT until this summer, long after spring practice wrapped up.
Miner was locked in a tight battle with Daizion Carroll, a sixth-year senior.
“Both centers will play,” Morris said late in fall practice. “We feel comfortable with them. Ethan did a phenomenal job. You have seen his growth the last three or four weeks.
“He’s played a lot of ball.”
Febechi Nwaiwu sticks at tackle
UNT made an interesting move when it shifted Febechi Nwaiwu from guard — where he eared Freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets in 2022 — to tackle in the offseason
Nwaiwu showed that he has the agility to play on the edge and won the job. Jett Duncan, who started at right tackle last season, shifted inside to guard.
Jaylen Smith to start; Wood still listed at LB
UNT had to do some adjusting in the offseason at linebacker.
The Mean Green knew they were going to lose KD Davis to graduation but had more to deal with after Larry Nixon III transferred to Auburn.
Matters became even more dire when Kevin Wood went down with an injury and missed nearly all of fall practice. Wood is still listed as UNT’s starter at one outside linebacker spot, but there is no guarantee that he will be ready to play against Cal.
Jaylen Smith posted 15 tackles last season while playing primarily on special teams. He is set to start at outside linebacker.
UNT will turn to redshirt freshman Ethan Wesloski if Wood isn’t ready to play in its opener.
Only one freshman cracks the two-deep
UNT signed an impressive recruiting class considering the limited time it had to work with after Morris took over the program on Dec. 13.
The Mean Green signed a host of transfers they hoped would make an immediate impact. UNT looks like it hit on several of those transfers, if one judges by the Mean Green’s depth chart.
Texas Tech transfer Trey Cleveland will start at wide receiver, giving UNT three transfers starting in key spots. Safety Phil Hill (UNLV) and Miner are the other two. There are several transfers listed as top backups as well, including quarterback Chandler Rogers (Louisiana-Monroe) offensive linemen Paula Vaipulu (Georgia Tech) and Larry Moore (Texas Tech) and wide receiver Blair Conwright (TCU).
Defensive end Vic Alobwede (UMass), linebacker Chavez Brown (Butler Community College) and cornerback Tarik Luckett (Arizona State) are also on the two-deep.
What UNT doesn’t have a lot of are freshmen who cracked the two-deep. Safety Evan Jackson is the only one other than backup kicker Kali Nguma and backup punter Adam Jacklin. Jackson will back up Logan Wilson.
Jackson was a solid recruit for UNT, but he is far from the most highly regarded player the Mean Green signed. Jackson’s Houston Northshore teammate Jayven Anderson, another safety, and Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling are two of the highest rated high school recruits UNT has signed in the rankings era.
Morris listed all three among a group of freshmen defensive backs who could contribute right away. Cornerbacks Brian Nelson II and Kollin Lewis were also among the players mentioned by Morris, who has spoken highly of Jackson throughout the offseason.
All five could still end up contributing, but Jackson is in the best position to make an immediate impact.
