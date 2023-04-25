Austin Aune got a bit of a break in what has been a hectic time in his life this week.
The former North Texas quarterback is in the midst of preparing for what looks like a long-shot opportunity to play in the NFL while helping care for his growing family that now includes two daughters — Palmer, 1, and Parker, who is two weeks old.
Aune is spending his days caring for both while preparing for the NFL draft that gets underway on Thursday.
The former Argyle standout declared at the end of the 2022 season, a campaign he acknowledges could very well be his last in football.
“Realistically, I don’t think I’ll be drafted,” Aune said Tuesday during a well-timed break when both Palmer and Parker were napping. “I hope to sign as a free agent or be invited to a rookie camp so that I can get my foot in the door.
“We’ll see how the draft goes. Hopefully, I’ll get some phone calls next week.”
Aune knew his chances of being selected in the NFL draft were small when he elected to move on with one final year of eligibility remaining on the college level. He spent six years playing minor league baseball before enrolling at UNT to chase his football dreams.
Aune overcame the odds with what he accomplished at UNT. He helped lead the Mean Green to three bowl games and posted the best season of his career as a senior in 2022.
Aune set a program record with 33 touchdown passes, threw for 3,547 yards and led Division I with an average of 15.29 yards per completion. That season helped him finish with 7,324 career passing yards, good for fourth in program history.
UNT’s players said Aune’s contributions went far beyond the statistics he put up on the field, which adds to his legacy with the Mean Green.
“Austin’s been a professional before and knows how to prepare going into the week,” linebacker KD Davis said late last season. “The preparation he puts in and the encouragement he gives us before and after practice helps. He has been there before and allows us to follow him.”
While Aune put up some impressive statics in his senior year, it’s other aspects of his profile that will hurt his chances of being signed by an NFL team. Aune finished with 15 interceptions as a senior. He’s also 30, the number that matters more than any other.
“I’m pretty realistic,” Aune said. “The interceptions are probably a red flag. Being 30 years old is another red flag, but we’ll see. You don’t know unless you put your name out there and try. If it works out, great. If not, I can say I went through the process and did what I could.”
The timing of UNT’s pro day that coincided with several pro days at other schools in the region didn’t help matters. Only the Cowboys sent a scout.
Aune also participated in the Cowboys annual Dallas Day for prospects with local ties and thought he performed well at both events.
The USFL and XFL offer players who are passed over by the NFL an opportunity.
“The spring league is intriguing,” Aune said. “I would have to wait until next year, though. I’m going to put all my eggs in the NFL basket.”
Aune is preparing to go into commercial real estate if his NFL dreams end in the next few days.
Either way, he’ll have a host of memories from an unusual career.
“Where I am in life, it was best for me to declare for the draft,” Aune said. “It’s been a great experience. The process is still going. If it does come to an end, I had a great time at North Texas and have great memories.
“My goal was to chase a dream of playing football and did that.”
