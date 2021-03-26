Former North Texas quarterback Jason Bean has found a landing spot.
The Mansfield Lake Ridge product announced that he is headed to Kansas on his Twitter account Friday.
I am blessed to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas #RockChalk @air14football pic.twitter.com/kKA8z4bvv0— Jason (@jasonbean24) March 26, 2021
Bean entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after a productive season with the Mean Green. He threw for 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 346 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore while splitting time with Austin Aune.
Bean came through with several big performances last season that helped the Mean Green win four games and earn a spot in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He came off the bench to lead UNT to a 52-35 come-from-behind win over Middle Tennessee, throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Bean threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening win over Houston Baptist.
He also struggled at times and was pulled from UNT's win over UTEP in the Mean Green's regular season finale after fumbling on UNT's second play of the game.
Bean came back to start the Myrtle Beach Bowl and threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State. Aune was unavailable due to medical concerns.
Bean elected to leave the program shortly after the game. He'll look to start over at Kansas, where he could have a chance to start.
Bean is expected to compete with Jalon Daniels, who threw for 718 yards and a touchdown for the Jayhawks last season.