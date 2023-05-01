Former North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is getting a shot to realize his NFL dreams after all.
The former Argyle standout confirmed Monday afternoon that he is headed to rookie minicamp with the Atlanta Falcons.
Aune set a UNT record with 33 touchdown passes last season when he threw for 3,547 yards on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
The former New York Yankees minor leaguer has enjoyed a unique journey in football and sports in general. He committed to TCU, was drafted by the Yankees and spent six seasons playing in the minors before reversing course and landing at UNT.
Aune threw for 7,324 yards in his college career. He knew his chances of being selected in the draft were slim after turning 30 at UNT but held out hope that a team would sign him after the draft.
"I hope to sign as a free agent or be invited to a rookie camp, so that I can get my foot in the door," Aune said in the days leading up to the draft.
That is exactly what happened on Monday.
