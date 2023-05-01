Aune Falcons
Former North Texas quarterback Austin Aune will participate in an Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp.

 Al Key/DRC

Former North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is getting a shot to realize his NFL dreams after all.

The former Argyle standout confirmed Monday afternoon that he is headed to rookie minicamp with the Atlanta Falcons.

Austin Aune mug

Austin Aune

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

