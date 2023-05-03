Ethan Mooney faced a challenging road when he arrived at North Texas back in 2018.
The former Fort Worth Timber Creek standout started out as a preferred walk-on and hoped to win the starting kicking job at some point.
Mooney did a whole lot more than that in a career that saw him set a program record with 331 career points.
That rise helped Mooney add another milestone in his kicking career when the Washington Commanders invited him to their rookie minicamp shortly after the conclusion of the NFL draft.
Mooney is set to leave Dallas for the camp on May 11.
“I’m definitely excited, but I kind of expected to get an opportunity,” Mooney said. “I’ll celebrate if I make a roster.”
Mooney was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award that goes to the nation’s top kicker last season when he was also an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection. He made 18 of his 21 field goal attempts in 2022.
Mooney was recognized on the All-C-USA preseason or postseason team in his final four seasons at UNT. He served as a kickoff specialist in his debut campaign with the Mean Green in 2018.
Mooney has been busy working out at kicking combines since the end of the season. Those events helped boost Mooney’s stock.
“The NFL teams were pretty up front and told me they were interested in bringing me in for minicamp,” Mooney said. “I didn’t get confirmation that I had been invited until right after the draft.”
It’s a long road to earning a job as an NFL kicker. There are 32 jobs.
Mooney is confident that he can give himself a chance to earn one of them heading into minicamp.
“I’m confident that I can play up there,” Mooney said. “It’s a matter of if a team finds value in me. I’ve been kicking for 12 years and have kind of figured it out.”
Along the way, Mooney extended UNT’s run of standout kickers. Former UNT kickers Cole Hedlund and Trevor Moore also spent time with NFL teams.
“We have had really good recruits and have brought in the right guys,” Mooney said. “It’s pretty crazy that UNT has had so much success.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.