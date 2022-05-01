Former North Texas standouts Dion Novil and DeAndre Torry signed with NFL teams shortly after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday.
Novil, who excelled as a defensive lineman with the Mean Green, signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Torrey, one of UNT's all-time leading rushers, signed with the New York Jets.
Both were hoping to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Jaelon Darden. The former UNT wide receiver became the first Mean Green player selected in the draft since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004 last season when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Neither was picked and will now look to follow in the footsteps of several former UNT players who earned spots on NFL rosters after starting their careers as undrafted free agents.
UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and fellow Mean Green Hall of Famer Craig Roberson, a former UNT linebacker, both started their NFL careers as undrafted free agents.
Novil and Torrey vowed to do whatever is necessary to earn a shot to play in the NFL at their pro day earlier this year.
"I'm doing everything within my ability to get there," Novil said. "I will find a way to get on to a team. It’s a matter of doing what the coaches want you to do and making the most of the opportunity."
Both Novil and Torrey did just that throughout their time at UNT.
Torrey finished fourth in program history with 3,228 rushing yards and second in total touchdowns with 41. Novil posted 28 tackles for loss in his career. Both were second team All-Conference USA selections as seniors last season.
"Playing at North Texas helped prepare me. I don’t know if I would have had a moment like this if it hadn’t been for North Texas," Torrey said following UNT's pro day.
UNT coach Seth Littrell pointed to where each of his NFL prospects signed as a key factor in their chances of sticking with a team.
"To me it’s more about fit, especially at that level," Littrell said. "My hope for them is that they will find the right fit."
Both Torrey and Novil found out what teams they will have to fit with late Saturday night.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.